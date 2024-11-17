Janey Godley's daughter Ashley Storrie in tearful tribute as Scottish Bafta wins deny Baby Reindeer

The daughter of the late Janey Godley has claimed two major triumphs at the Scottish Bafta awards

Janey Godley's daughter paid a tearful tribute to the late comic after winning two Scottish Baftas - as she recalled how they had first attended the event as gate-crashers.

Ashley Storrie arriving at the BAFTA Scotland Awards in Glasgow. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | PA

Ashley Storrie won the audience award for her performance in the new BBC sitcom Dinosaur and was also honoured along with co-writer Matilda Curtis for their scripts for the Glasgow-set show, which explores the relationship between sisters.

Richard Gadd arriving at the BAFTA Scotland Awards in Glasgow. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | PA

Storrie, who incorporated her experiences of autism into her first lead acting role, revealed the final thing she said to her mother, who passed away earlier this month, was that she was going to win a Bafta.

She said: "I've been coming here since I was 15 with my mammy, when we snuck into our first Baftas. We went to the after-party. A lady came up to us and said 'who are you?' She lied and said she was Elaine C Smith.

"It is a bit weird that she is not with me, but at the same time she is always going to be with me.

"She is part of me, she raised me, she made me who I am and she is pretty much in my DNA. She's here."

Storrie was twice honoured ahead of Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd, who was left empty-handed despite being shortlisted in three categories.

She added: "I've known him [Gadd] for a very long time. We started off in a sketch show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe called Alchemy. We've worked together loads. We did a weird Channel 4 short, where we played Scotland's first space crew.

"I'm really proud of everything he's achieved and I know he's really chuffed for me. I chatted to him tonight and he told me 'well done, you're doing tonight'. Scottish comedy is a tiny, tiny place. We've all grown up together and we all know each other."

The big winner at the awards was Out of Darkness, a horror set in the Highlands 45,000 years ago, which was filmed in the wilderness landscapes around Gairloch while tight Covid restrictions were still in place.

Director Andrew Cumming's debut feature won best film, while Kit Young and Safia Oakley-Green won the male and female film acting awards.

Oakley-Green said: "There were 72 of us in a bubble in a hotel together for six weeks. It was such a unique, amazing experience. When we travelled ten minutes away, it felt like the whole countryside was ours."

Young said: "We made the film at a time when we didn't really know what was going on. Covid testing was still kind of new.

"We all went out into the wilderness every day to film. It was really quite something. I was genuinely quite frightened when I saw the finished film, even though I knew everything that was going to happen."

Cumming said: "Everyone sacrificed so much with their families during the shoot, which we made during some outrageous conditions. I love Scotland, but it doesn't make it easy.

"Every film and every show we make is a miracle, especially in this financial climate.

"The next time you are cooking up a crazy idea and you are told 'no, it's too ambitious, it's too niche, it's not going to work, no-one is going to fund it', tell them about the crazy Scottish caveman horror in a made-up language that won three Baftas. It's mental."

Stef Smith's coming-of-age queer love story Float, which was filmed in Helensburgh and Gourock, won the best TV script category, ahead of Baby Reindeer and the long-running BBC crime drama Shetland.

She said: “I’m shocked to be honest, as we were up against two brilliant shows and we were the underdog in many ways given the size of our production.

“For a queer love story to be recognised like this is a real game-changer. All who made it felt very strongly about representing a part of Scotland that we just don’t get to see.”

Sports presenter Hazel Irvine followed in the footsteps of stars like Billy Connolly, Lorraine Kelly, Brian Cox and Stanley Baxter as she was honoured for an outstanding contribution to broadcasting.