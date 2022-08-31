Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gather around young Hobbits, new Lord of the Rings television series The Rings of Power is almost here.

Amazon’s billion dollar prequel series will return viewers to a Middle-earth thousands of years before Frodo, Gandalf, Aragorn and the rest of the fellowship went on their epic quest.

It will premiere just weeks after House of the Dragon, the epic Game of Thrones prequel series, broke records on HBO.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video)

Here’s everything you need to know about The Rings of Power – including release date, cast, and what it will be about.

When is the Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power out? Release date and how to watch

The new Lord of the Rings show will be released on Friday September 2, 2022. The first two episodes will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video at 2am UK time.

New episodes will then be aired every Friday at the same time – there are eight episodes in the first season overall.

Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video)

You will need to have Amazon Prime to watch the show, which will be included in the cost of a subscription.

Who is the cast of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series? Will Aragorn return?

The cast for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will include:

Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime)

- Morfydd Clark (Saint Maud) as a young Galadriel

- Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones) will play a younger Elrond

- Cynthia Addai-Robinson (The Accountant) will be Queen Regent Miriel

- Markella Kavenagh as Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot

- Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

- Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV

- Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

- Benjamin Walker (Jessica Jones) as High King Gil-galad

- Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa

- Charlie Vickers as Halbrand

- Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

- Maxim Baldry as Isildur

- Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows

How can I watch the Rings of Power trailer?

The latest Lord of the Rings: The Rings of power trailer is available to watch on social media and YouTube.

It features cave trolls, sea monsters, elves, dwarves and hobbits, epic battles, and sweeping vistas of Middle-earth.

What will the new Lord of the Rings show be about?

The multi-season series will take place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, a period spanning more than 3,000 years. It will cover major events, including the forging of Sauron’s famous rings and the epic battle seen at the prologue of the first Lord of the Rings film.

It’s thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books and Peter Jackson’s films, which happen in the Third Age.

This means many of our beloved Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit characters – including Frodo, Aragorn, Bilbo, Legolas and Gimli – haven’t even been born yet.

Instead, The Rings of Power will cover a tumultuous period during the rise of Sauron, the creation of the Nazgûl and the One Ring.

As revealed by Variety, the series will focus on a young Galadriel and a world scarred by an epic war which saw the defeat of Sauron’s boss, Morgoth.

But a darkness still haunts the land. Expect epic battles between men, Elves and Sauron’s forces as the fate of Middle-earth is decided.

Will Gandalf be in the new Lord of the Rings series?

Gandalf is one of the most beloved characters of the Lord of the Rings books, brought to life in an unfortteable performance by Sir Ian McKellen.

The loveable wizard, also known as Mithrandir, was born before the shaping of Arda – the world where the Middle-earth continent is found. So it is possible that the character could make an appearance in The Rings of Power series.

However, Sir Ian McKellen would likely not reprise the role. The actor responded on Twitter to a Screenrant story about the possibility of Gandalf returning to our screens – but not him.

Mr McKellen said: “I think this would be the most upsetting headline I’d ever read, if I weren’t gainfully employed elsewhere.”