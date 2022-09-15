Brendan Fraser stars in The Whale.

Cinemas across the UK have become venue partner for the BFI London Film Festival (LFF) in partnership with American Express, allowing them to screen Scottish Premieres of 13 massive films.

Here’s everything you need to know about bagging your ticket for a premiere.

What cinemas are taking part in the London Film Festival?

Harry Styles in My Policeman.

Only two Scottish are LFF venue partners in 2022 – the Glasgow Film Theatre and Edinburgh’s Filmhouse.

Both will be showing all 13 of the films on offer, with identical schedules.

What films are being shown?

This is the full schedule for partner venues.

Wednesday 5 October, at 7.45pm: Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Emma Thompson leads a dazzling ensemble in this rousing big screen adaptation of the smash-hit, Olivier-winning stage musical.

Thursday 6 October, at 7.55pm: White Noise

Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s ‘unfilmable’ cult novel is a wonderfully idiosyncratic dark comedy starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.

Saturday 8 October, at 6pm: Nanny

Winner of the US Dramatic Grand Jury Prize at this year’s Sundance, Nanny is a mesmerising and captivating debut feature from Nikyatu Jusu.Saturday 8 October, at 8.30pm: Close (Dir. Lukas Dhont)

Two boys’ intense friendship is dramatically disrupted in this heartrending and Cannes-winning coming-of-age drama by Lukas Dhont.

Sunday 9 October, at 4.20pm: Holy Spider (Dir. Ali Abbasi)

Ali Abassi’s sophomore feature is a terrifying retelling of the case of the Spider Killer, a serial killer hunting down sex workers in Iran.Sunday 9 October, at 7.30pm: Living

Based on Ikiru by Akira Kurosawa, Living stars Bill Nighy as a man determined in the time he has left to wake from his slumber and make a mark on the world.

Tuesday 11 October, at 5.30pm: The Good Nurse

Tobias Lindholm, acclaimed screenwriter of The Hunt, directs Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in this quietly insidious true crime story.

Tuesday 11 October, at 8.15pm: The Whale

Brendan Fraser shines in Darren Aronofsky’s resplendent film about a man trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter before it’s too late.

Wednesday 12 October, at 7.45pm: Triangle of Sadness

Riotously funny with a barbed wire-sharp wit, Triangle of Sadness garnered Ruben Östlund (The Square, Force Majeure) his second Cannes Palme d’Or award.

Thursday 13 October, at 8.15pm: The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri) returns to the LFF with this jewel of a tragicomedy, a shimmering tale of friendship, feuds and Irish identity.

Friday 14 October, at 8.15pm: Call Jane

An important episode in the history of the American women’s movement is dramatised in this confident directorial debut from Carol screenwriter Phyllis Nagy.

Saturday 15 October, at 8.00pm: Decision to Leave

In this sublime, Hitchcockian noir thriller from Park Chan-wook (The Handmaiden), a detective gets a little too close to the murder he’s trying to solve.

Sunday 16 October, at 4.30pm: My Policeman

Like a forgotten treasure from the golden age of British cinema, this sweeping romantic drama boasts an arresting performance from Harry Styles as the titular law enforcer.

Sunday 16 October, at 7.15pm: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

More an equal than a sequel, Rian Johnson reunites with Daniel Craig (who reunites with that accent) for a new Knives Out, which will delight fans and newcomers alike.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are available now here for the screenings at the Glasgow Theatre and here for the Edinburgh Filmhouse.