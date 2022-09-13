Ever since Daniel Craig announced that ‘No Time To Die’ would be his last James Bond film, there has been feverish speculation about his successor.

The successful candidate will become the eighth actor to play Ian Fleming’s iconic character, following Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Current favourites include Superman Henry Cavill, Thor star Idris Elba, Venom actor Tom Hardy and Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page.

While he still has some ground to make up on those names, Harry Styles – who recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Firefox, the brother of supervillain Thanos – is now priced as 66/1 to step into the shoes of the British superspy.

The One Direction singer has starred in two high profile in the current film festival season and, while both ‘My Policeman’ and ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ have received mixed reviews, they’ve apparently done little harm to the star’s credibility as a leading man.

According to the bookies he’s now as likely to become Bond as major stars like Ewan McGregor, Chris Hemsworth, Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya and former Doctor Who David Tennant.

The latest odds on the next James Bond can be seen here.

Harry Styles attends the My Policeman premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.