New Netflix true crime documentary The Last Hours Of Mario Biondo looks into the death of the husband of Spanish TV presenter Raquel Sánchez Silva. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming documentary.

Raquel Sanchez Silva and husband Mario Biondo. Cr: Getty Images

Netflix has certainly become the home of true crime over the last decade and their offerings in 2023 has been no different with the likes of Take Care Of Maya and King Of Clones becoming huge hits on the streamer - and now upcoming documentary The Last Hours Of Mario Biondo is set to grip viewers yet again.

Spanning a total of four episodes, the documentary will investigate and examine the death of Italian man Mario Biondo, who died in 2013, by using archival footage and interviews with those close to the case, while they will reenact staged events as they may have occurred in Biondo's final hours before his passing.

The case was dismissed in Spain with the coroner’s report was accepted and ruling out evidence of criminality, however in Italy, the Palermo Prosecutor’s Office reopened it and gave a different version. The case is still ongoing.

Here is everything you need to know about The Last Hours Of Mario Biondo.

What is The Last Hours Of Mario Biondo about, who is Mario Biondo

Mario Biondo was the husband of popular Spanish TV presenter Raquel Sánchez-Silva and a cameraman from Italy who allegedly died in suspicious circumstances over a decade ago in 2013.

While some people believe it was death by suicide, others claim murder, however, no one knows for sure exactly what transpired on the day of his death. The public were shocked when Biondo was confirmed as dead just a year after he married Sanchez-Silva on May 30 2013.

Despite it being 10 years since his passing, there is still no conclusive evidence as to how the Italian man died - although his parents claim he was murdered after the Italian justice system admitted his death could have been due to a murder and that the scene of the alleged crime had been manipulated to make it look like a suicide. His parents are still fighting the case.

The latest Netflix true crime docuseries will examine the death of Biondo and speaks to those closest to him and those involved in the case as they go in search of concrete answers.

Where is Raquel Sánchez Silva now

Now aged 50, the Spanish presenter has been in a relationship with Argentine audiovisual producer Matías Dumont and have two children after she gave birth to twins in 2015.

She has also become a writer and wrote a book titled Mañana, a las seis (Tomorrow, at six) in 2014. Currently, she is the main host of Maestros de la Costura (The Spanish version of The Great British Sewing Bee). She also presented Lo siguiente TVE (The Next Thing) from 2018-2019 and was the host of Spanish Celebrity Big Brother (Gran Hermano VIP) in 2015.

When is The Last Hours Of Mario Biondo released on Netflix

