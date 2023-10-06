As Halloween approaches, we look at 9 of the best horrors to stream on Netflix UK this October.

While Netflix always had a solid choice of horrors available to watch all year round, they certainly do up the ante a little when it comes round to the Witching Hour.

And why not? Halloween is meant to bring out the ghosts and ghouls in us and it is not like Netflix to let us down by adding a whole new selection of terrifying shows and films to their platform.

We look at 9 horrors we recommend you binge on this October to get you in the mood for Halloween.

1 . The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It In the latest addition to The Conjuring franchise, paranormal investigators the Warrens are thrust into a murder case where the perpetrator claims his actions were the work of the consequences of 'demonic possession'. Netflix will also launch a new true crime documentary in the coming weeks...but more on that later. Photo: Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock Photo Sales

2 . Crawlspace - out now When a plumber witnesses two men commit a brutal murder in a small remote cabin, he finds himself stuck in a crawlspace that will either become his tomb - or his hideout. Photo Sales

3 . The Fall of the House of Usher - October 12 This highly anticipated new series is based on on the work of Edgar Allan Poe and is said to be the best spooks Netflix will offer this entire month. Photo Sales