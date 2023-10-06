Best Scary Movies On Netflix: 9 of the best horrors to watch on Netflix UK in October
As Halloween approaches, we look at 9 of the best horrors to stream on Netflix UK this October.
While Netflix always had a solid choice of horrors available to watch all year round, they certainly do up the ante a little when it comes round to the Witching Hour.
And why not? Halloween is meant to bring out the ghosts and ghouls in us and it is not like Netflix to let us down by adding a whole new selection of terrifying shows and films to their platform.
We look at 9 horrors we recommend you binge on this October to get you in the mood for Halloween.