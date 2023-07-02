1 . Get Out (2017) - 7.7

Winner of Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars, Get Out was nominated in four categories despite being horrors being so often overlooked by the Academy. A masterpiece from Jordan Peele that spawned a whole new take on the horror genre. His follow up Us was also a modern masterpiece of cinema. Nope was his third film, which came out just last year, and has been hailed as another masterpiece. One of Peele's best movies - so far. Photo: Netflix