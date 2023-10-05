As Halloween approaches, the long awaited sequel to 1974 horror classic The Exorcist will launch in UK cinemas. Here's everything you need to know about The Exorcist: Believer.

Spooky season is finally here and there's no better way to celebrate the season of the witch with the long awaited, and updated, release of the sequel to William Friedkin's magnum opus, 1974's The Exorcist.

Originally penned as a book by William Peter Blatty, Friedkin brought the terrifying world of demonic possession to the big screen which left a number cinema-goers fainting and vomiting in the theatre and left a legacy on the horror genre few could dream of.

However, did you know, almost 50 years after the 1974 original, a direct sequel to Friedkin's The Exorcist will return to our screens to bring the horror into the new century ahead of spooky season.

Including cast members from the original movie, The Exorcist: Believer will hope to have an impact that non of its subsequent prequels managed.

Here is everything you need to know about The Exorcist: Believer.

What is The Exorcist Believer about, is The Exorcist 2023 a sequel

While The Exorcist has already had two sequels - The Exorcist II: The Heretic and The Exorcist III - however The Exorcist: Believer will be a direct sequel to the iconic 1974 film and the first of two sequels to come, with The Exorcist: Deceiver set for a 2025 release.

Produced by Jason Blum's production company Blumhouse (responsible for films such as Insidious and Sinister), the film will be set in present day and is to be directed by David Gordon Green, who was responsible for the recent Halloween reboot. The story begins when two young girls go missing from their family home. The children do return, however, their parents realise something isn't quite right.

The pair begin to act out and their bizarre behaviour begins to make the parents believe it could be the result of the supernatural which leads their parents to seek the help of experienced exorcists.

A trailer for the film is available to watch here.

The Exorcist Believer reviews

Early indications are worried with some early reviews rolling in claiming the film is not worthy of its franchises' lofty reputation - Rotten Tomatoes rank it as low as 23% for the earliest critics review.

However, Jason Blum, producer of the film, told fans: ""you come out kind of shaken, so be prepared" when speaking to Entertainment Weekly and the early reviews seems to align with the horror king's thoughts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that, viewers who attended the test screening of the film claim it is not scary and 'too long', while one reviewer claimed the film was "not ambitious enough to be interesting, nor is it powerful enough to get under the skin. It evades serious discussions of faith and uses the underlying depth of the series as a basis for little more than fan service and generic plot."

Uh-oh.

The Exorcist Believer, is Linda Blair in The Exorcist 2023

The young child star of William Friedkin's 1974 film will make a return in the modern day sequel 'Believer' as she reclaims her role of Regan MacNeil, however, we have no indication how big of a part she will play.

Ellen Burstyn, who played Regan's mother Chris in the original, is another of the returning cast members from the 70s horror classic. In 'Believer' she plays the same role as she advises a parents who have suffered the same fate as she did with Regan.

There is also confirmed roles for Leslie Odom Jr. as Victor Fielding, Raphael Sbarge who plays a Pastor, Lidya Jewett as Angela, Olivia Marcum as Katherine, E.J. Bonilla as Father Maddox and finally Antoni Corone as Father Phillips.

The Exorcist Believer release date, when is The Exorcist 2023 released, The Exorcist Believer running time and age rating

The Exorcist: Believer is set to be released on the big screen across the globe and will be released across UK cinemas by Universal on Friday 6 October 2023 just in time for Halloween. Originally intended to be released on October 13, it was moved due to the release of Taylor Swift's new album.