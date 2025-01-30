First broadcast in the UK in February 2005, following the success of the American version featuring a certain Donald J. Trump, The Apprentice is one of the BBC’s most successful shows.

Originally aired on BBC 2 it soon made the transition to BBC One, as viewers became hooked on the tasks set by Amstrad founder Alan (now Lord) Sugar.

Now it’s nearly time for season 19 of the show, with the first episode set to drop on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday, January 30, becoming available on the BBC iPlayer shortly afterwards.

It will see the candidates hit the slopes, kicking off the series in the Austrian Alps tasked with selling tour packages - the first of many challenges set as part of ‘the ultimate job interview’.

The winner will receive a £250,000 investment in their business idea, along with mentorship from Lord Sugar himself.

But what are the asking Lord Sugar to stump up the money for? Here are all 18 candidates - and their all-important business plans.

1 . Amber-Rose Badrudin My first business, Oree Mart, sold bubble tea and it was a hit. We removed it from our store to streamline operations, shifting focus solely to the convenience store model. However, daily requests for the bubble tea’s return inspired: Oree Tea, which will be a separate bubble tea (boba tea) shop, showcasing the best of Taiwanese bubble teas, leveraging a pre-existing, keen customer base. | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston Photo Sales

2 . Anisa Khan My plan is to expand my pizza business by opening more dark kitchens in high-demand areas. This will allow me to grow the business strategically, introduce our innovative menu to more customers, and build towards establishing a nationally recognised brand. | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston Photo Sales

3 . Aoibheann Walsh I have designed a unique patented utility belt specifically for hairdressers, makeup artists, and costume designers on the go. In my experience within the beauty and hair industry, I noticed a significant problem: the tools that artists typically wear are often not functional, ergonomic, or aesthetically appealing, nor was there any focus on hygiene. This realisation drove me to create a tool belt that is not only ergonomic but also enhances the entire creative process. | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston Photo Sales