1 . Steven Spielberg

Topping the list of wealthiest film directors is Steven Spielberg. The creator of the modern blockbuster - thanks to smash hits like Jaws, the original Indiana Jones trilogy, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial - he's also been critically lauded for later work such as Schindler's List, Empire of the Sun and The Fabelmans. Success over five decades has seen him build a fortune estimated at $8 billion.