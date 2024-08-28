Terrifier 3 lands in UK cinemas on October 11. Cr: Jesse Korman. | Jesse Korman

With Terrifier 3 set to release it official trailer tomorrow, we sit down with producer Phil Falcone to uncover how the $35k low-budget gore-fest became the decade’s biggest horror hit.

One of the most anticipated horror films of the year will get a Christmas makeover this year as the third instalment of cult film horror Terrifier arrives in UK cinemas this October.

Featuring a sadistic, serial killing, mute clown called ‘Art’ as the main protagonist, Terrifier’s progression from low-budget grindcore horror to bona fide cult horror success accelerated two years ago upon release of the franchise’s second film, with reports of film goers passing out and vomiting during screenings. Terrifier 2 saw the franchise slice through the mainstream, and its much-loved villain Art the Clown was placed front and centre of the genre due to its unexpected, but unrelenting success at the box office.

For producer of all three films Phil Falcone, uncovering what made horror fans tick has been one of the most fun aspects of the Terrifier journey. Ahead of the release of the ‘Christmas themed’ Terrifier 3, he believes one of horror’s most violent and fascinating villains of all time will deliver another treat for fan’s of the genre this Halloween.

“Terrifier has brought a whole new enjoyment to my life,” Falcone told The Scotsman. “The journey has been scary, but it is exhilarating. If the fans loved Terrifier 2, they're going to go crazy for Terrifier 3. If the fans take to it, it'll blow up. This is the strongest of the story of the three, I think it is the best movie of the three. The kill scenes are amazing, the fans are going to love it, in my opinion. The work done on it has exceeded what we have done in the past. Not taking anything away, but we had more crew and more funds. Our equipment and our people were top notch. I think it is just a better movie on the whole.”

Starting David Howard Thornton in the main role, Terrifier was introduced to an audience that already had Pennywise, Michael Myers and Freddy Kreuger, but quickly saw Art The Clown grow into a poster boy for a new generation of horror fans upon each release. Despite arriving on the scene with just $35k in 2016, Terrifier has morphed into one of the biggest horror franchises on the planet. Anticipated to be the biggest release yet, Terrifier 3 will be the first time Art The Clown has has a UK wide-launch after previous instalments were handed only very limited release. Despite the undoubted creative mind of the entire set, producer Falcone believes the horror’s success has been down to the fans being able to see that they do it for all the rights reasons.

“There's multiple levels as to why it has been so successful,” said Falcone. “Part of it is Art is a combination of horror icons and the people that are part of the Terrifier crew, from the initial people to now, are all nice people. I tried to help create a family, and be part of the crew. Nobody needs to be the boss - it is about working with people not have them work for you. People see that family effect, and they see that we try to have fun with limited effects. We try to give the best, the most with what we have. That's why I think people gravitate towards Terrifier. It is about good people, a very good product and that creative mind of Damien. The fans know it. If we were stuck up a**holes - the fans would feel it.

Known for its grisly ‘kill scenes’, Terrifier 2 shocked and delighted audiences when its now notorious ‘bedroom scene’ produced one of the most brutal and gore-tastic scenes in horror film history. A throwback to video nasties of the 1980s, the malevolent mime's was at his shocking and sadistic best. But can the makers of the film outdo themselves in the Christmas themed third film?

“There are multiple kills in Terrifier 3 that are awesome,” beamed Falcone. “Whether people will think we upped the ante, that is subject to the people. There are still some people who thinks the kills in Terrifier are better than the kills in Terrifier 2. I don’t think anyone is going to be disappointed in the kill scenes - and I’ve had a lot to do with many of the other ones from the previous films. Will it surpass what we did in the previous films? It’ll be subject to the people themselves, but the kills in Terrifier 3 are insane, I think on the whole people will be very, very happy with it.”

