Film critics have already been raving about new horror film Talk To Me, with the film set to be one of the scariest movie of 2023. Here is everything you need to know ahead of its release.

Talk To Me is set to be the scariest film of the year. Cr: A24

It has been tipped to be the year's most terrifying film and now horror fans get excited after Talk To Me was handed a UK release date.

Directed by Australian brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, Talk To Me has been handed a worldwide cinema release after receiving critical acclaim following its world premiere at 2023 Sundance Film Festival. After the premiere, a bidding war between big hitters such as Universal and others ensued because A24 acquired the rights to distribute the film.

Interestingly, the directorial duo originally found fame via their YouTube channel RackaRacka which often posts content that focuses on live action horror comedy videos. However, their move in features films has got cinema goers talking after some high praise from a number of film critics.

Starring a host of new faces, the film features a young woman named Mia who discovers she can conjure spirits using a severed hand following a séance.

What is Talk To Me about

If you haven't seen it yet, we would recommend taking a look at the terrifying new trailer here.

The synopsis of the film says: "When a group of friends discovers how to conjure spirits by using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill - until one of them unleashes terrifying supernatural forces." Eeek.

Talk To Me reviews

The film has received an almost perfect review score on highly respected film site Rotten Tomatoes with an astonishing 97% ranking.

Alan Cerny from VitalThrills.com commented that the film was "an original concept executed very well" and "exciting new voices in the horror genre", while Katie Hogans from FILMHOUNDS also praised Talk To Me, adding "In [a] sea of remakes and franchises trying to grab out attention at the cinema and online, Talk to Me cuts through and leaves a lasting impression, even more so in the big screen".

Scullyvision's Dan Scully even went as far as to say it was "one of the scariest movies ever seen". So we recommend bringing a spare set of trousers!

Talk To Me cast

Sophie Wilde takes the lead role in the film as Mia. The 25-year-old actor was named a 2020 rising star by the Casting Guild of Australia, though Talk To Me is her first feature film.

You may recognise Miranda Otto (Annabelle: Creation, Lord Of The Rings) in the role of Sue. Elsewhere Alexandra Jensen plays Jade, Joe Bird is Riley, Otis Dhanji is Daniel, Zoe Terakes stars as Hayley, Chris Alosio is Joss, Marcus Johnson plays Max and Alexandria Steffensen is Rhea.

Don't be surprised if you don't recognise too many of the cast because it is a very much a new set of faces. However, such are the glowing reviews of the casts performances, we're sure it won't be the last we hear of them.

Talk To Me release date UK, run time and age rating

Luckily, we don't have much longer to wait until we can see the film with a confirmed UK release date of Friday 28 July.