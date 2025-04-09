Shirley Henderson as Annie and Dougray Scott as David in Channel 4 drama Summerwater. | Sonja Blietschau / Channel 4 / Freedom Scripted

Following a group of holidaymakers staying in loch-side cabins at a Scottish holiday park, the upcoming drama series will star Dougray Scott and Shirley Henderson.

The cast of upcoming Channel 4 drama Summerwater has been revealed, with Scottish actors Dougray Scott and Shirley Henderson set to star.

Also starring Northern Irish actress Valene Kane, the six-part drama series - which recently finished filming in Scotland - is based on the best-selling novel by Sarah Moss.

Adapted by screenwriter John Donnelly and directed by Robert McKillop and Fiona Walton, Summerwater is the debut production from Glasgow-based independent studio Freedom Scripted.

From the plot to the cast, here’s what we know about Summerwater, so far.

What is Summerwater about?

Set among a remote Scottish loch-side holiday park, Summerwater is based on Moss’ 2020 novel of the same name. Following holidaymakers sharing the resort, it will track the underlying tension among the group as they eventually erupt. Weaving together the lives of several families, it traces unspoken conflicts and private dilemmas as well as fleeting moments of peace and beauty found within each cabin.

Valene Kane as Justine in Summerwater. | Sonja Blietschau / Channel 4 / Freedom Scripted

The plot will also shine a light on events which took place in the lives of key characters before the holiday, each which may have consequences in the present.

Described as “an unflinching but empathetic look at human nature across generations”, each episode will place one of the ensemble cast into the spotlight to take wider look at modern Britain, from children to pensioners, as well as examine the strength of community during fractured times.

Summerwater Cast

Alongside first look images, Channel 4 revealed that the cast of Summerwater would be lead by Dougray Scott, Shirley Henderson and Valene Kane.

Known for his roles in shows such as Crime, Scott will portray retired doctor David, with his wife Mary played by Harry Potter actress Shirley Henderson.

Meanwhile, Blue Lights actress Valene Kane takes on the role of Justine, a married, mother-of-two who is an avid runner.

Anna Prochniak as Alina and Arnas Fedaravicius as Marijonas in Summerwater. | Sonja Blietschau / Channel 4 / Freedom Scripted

Lithuanian actor Arnas Fedaravičius (The White Lotus S3) will appear as Marijonas, with Polish actress Anna Próchniak (The Tattooist of Auschwitz) taking on the role of Alina.

The cast also includes Daniel Rigby (Black Mirror, Landscapers) and Gabriel Scott (Masters of the Air, House of The Dragon).

Where was Summerwater filmed?

Filming for Summerwater was based in Scotland, with locations in and around Glasgow used by production.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney (centre) speaks with production trainee Iona Foulis during a visit to the set of Channel 4's new Scottish-based television programme, Summerwater, which is filmed at North Ballochruin Farm in Glasgow. Summerwater, based on the novel by Sarah Moss, received £700,000 through the Broadcast Content Fund from Screen Scotland - which is supported by Scottish Government funding. | Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

In February 2025, First Minister John Swinney and Culture Secretary Angus Robertson visited the production - which received £700,000 in funding from Screen Scotland’s Broadcast Content Fund - while it was filming at North Ballochruin Farm in Glasgow.

Summerwater was also filmed in and around Benview Garden Centre, Benview Lodges and Macmillans Kitchen at Aberfoyle.

Filming also took place in Bridgeton, east Glasgow, around David Dale Studio on Broad Street.

When will Summerwater be released?

Summerwater only finished filming in March, which means we are unlikely to head about a release date any time soon.