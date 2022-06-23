Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund backs Glasgow TV production company

Founded in 2018 by former BBC, STV and World Productions development producer Mike Ellen, Freedom Scripted has a range of projects currently in development working with” some of the most exciting and diverse talent across the UK”.

Developments include an adaptation of Sarah Moss’ critically acclaimed novel Summerwater by John Donnelly; Southside, a Glasgow set crime thriller; and Unseen, described as a “fresh take on invisibility” from Batfa winning Welsh writer Alan Harris.

Head of Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund, Caroline Murphy, said: “Mike has a proven track record having been involved in some of the biggest TV drama during his career spanning more than 20 years.

“Freedom Scripted is at a really exciting moment in its journey and I’m delighted Mike’s company is joining the Indie Growth Fund. Our investment will provide the opportunity to make some key hires and take this business onto the next level.”

The terms of the investment have not been disclosed.

Ellen said: “We’re thrilled to be joining the Indie Growth Fund at a perfect time for Freedom and very much looking forward to working with Caroline and the brilliant team at Channel 4.

“Having built a strong slate of dramas with writers we love and with much more to come, I’m confident this investment will enable us to go to the next level and produce entertaining and talked about shows we can be proud of from all of the UK.”