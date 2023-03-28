All Sections
Every character in Succession has a wealth of great lines.

Succession Quotes: Here are 11 of the best lines and insults from hit television drama Succession

The razor-sharp writing on Succession has won it an army of fans and multiple awards.

By David Hepburn
Published 28th Mar 2023, 13:12 BST

This week saw Succession return to television screens for its fourth and final season – as the battle for control over the Roy family’s media empire intensifies.

Winner of multiple Emmy Awards and other gongs, it features a wonderful cast of morally-dubious characters – led by Brian Cox’s monstrous Logan – and twisty plots.

But arguably the biggest star is the writing by Brit Jesse Armstrong – previously best known for sitcom Peep Show.

Here are 11 of the best – and non-sweary – lines he’s written for the Roys and their extended circle.

The subject heading of numerous emails sent to Greg by Tom: “You can’t make a Tomelette without breaking some Gregs."

1. Tomelette

The subject heading of numerous emails sent to Greg by Tom: “You can’t make a Tomelette without breaking some Gregs." Photo: HBO

Logan Roy to son Roman: “Romulus, when you laugh, please do it at the same volume as everyone else. We didn’t get you from a hyena farm.”

2. Logan has the last laugh

Logan Roy to son Roman: “Romulus, when you laugh, please do it at the same volume as everyone else. We didn’t get you from a hyena farm.” Photo: HBO

Roman to Kendall: “What I think he meant to say was that he wished that Mom gave birth to a can opener, because at least then it would be useful.”

3. Brotherly love

Roman to Kendall: “What I think he meant to say was that he wished that Mom gave birth to a can opener, because at least then it would be useful.” Photo: HBO

Logan to chief financial officer Karl: “If your hands are clean, it’s only because your whorehouse also does manicures.”

4. Keeping clean

Logan to chief financial officer Karl: “If your hands are clean, it’s only because your whorehouse also does manicures.” Photo: HBO

