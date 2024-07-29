If you went to see Deadpool & Wolverine this weekend you may have missed this more low-key cameo right at the start.

Marvel’s latest blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine landed in cinemas last week with Still Game’s Greg Hemphill among a number of impressive cameos.

Best known for his role as Victor McDade in the iconic sitcom series, the Scottish Canadian actor - rather fittingly - makes a brief appearance in the new Deadpool movie as a bartender.

It has been six years since Ryan Reynold’s mouthy mercenary last appeared on screen, and a lot has changed behind the scenes since then.

Previously, Fox held the rights to Marvel characters such as the X-Men and Fantastic Four. However, in 2019 Disney acquired Fox paving the way for Deadpool & Wolverine and marking a turning point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

And with the fourth-wall breaking anti-hero joining the franchise at what he refers to as a “low point” in the film, there are plenty of moments to have superhero movie fans gasping in delight.

Be warned - there are serious spoilers ahead.

Still Game actor among earliest cameos

Hemphill’s appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine may have been one of the earliest unexpected cameos, but in a film stuffed full of them it wasn’t the first.

Jon Favreau pops up in his now iconic MCU role as Happy Hogan, originally Iron Man’s driver - or chauffer as Deadpool insists - and now Stark Industries’ head of security. Favreau also directed and produced the first two Iron Man films and has appeared in many MCU films as a result.

Reynold’s Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney is also said to have made a came and although his face isn’t seen, he is credited as a TVA soldier - likely from the opening scenes of the film which see Deadpool desecrating Wolverine’s grave from Logan or his hallway encounter with the agency. In addition, Wrexham footballer Ollie Palmer also pops up as a bar patron in one scene.

Another notable cameo which appears fairly early on in the film is Henry Cavill as “Cavillrine”, with Deadpool joking about the actor’s treatment as Superman.

The Hulk also very briefly makes his presence known as does Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

Returning cast of characters

Likely in their final Marvel movie appearances, several actors reprise their roles from earlier Marvel movies.

Chris Evans once again “flames on” as Johnny Storm - including a great post-credits scene - with Jennifer Garner returning as Elektra alongside Wesley Snipes as Blade, Dafne Keen as X-23 and even Channing Tatum as Gambit, which stems from a long-rumoured but never made standalone film about the mutant.

In addition, Tyler Mane returns as Wolverine’s nemesis Sabretooth who was last seen in X-Men. Other X-Men mutants include Toad, played by Ray Park, and Aaron Stanford’s Pyro who has a slightly more substantial role.

Callisto, a member of Magneto’s Brotherhood also briefly pops up, played by Dania Ramirez, as does Kelly Hu’s Lady Deathstrike, Juggernaut - though not Vinnie Jones’ iteration of the character - The Russian from 2004’s The Punisher and Jason Flemyng’s teleporting mutant Azazel from X-Men: First Class.

Who played Lady Deadpool? Well, it was a family affair

Although there were plenty of rumours that Taylor Swift would pop up as Lady Deadpool, it was instead her close friend and Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively who took on that role.

Their children also appear, with James Reynolds credited as “Screaming Mutant” and Inez as Deadpool variant Kidpool, while their youngest, Olin, is credited as Babypool.

Wrexham fans will have spotted Welshpool, played by the team’s Paul Mullin, and Scottishpool - though there has been no actor confirmed for that role yet.

Other Deadpool variants include Cowboypool played by Matthew McConaughey and Headpool played by Nathan Fillion.