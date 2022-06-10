New York, London, and the farthest reaches of the galaxy are probably what first comes to mind when you think of Marvel filming locations. However, there are a few that are much closer to home than you might think. Scotland has a long history of being popular for filming locations, with big titles like Outlander, Game of Thrones, and more being filmed in our cities and rolling countryside.
You’ll most likely have been to many of these locations, perhaps without realising, especially if you’ve spent any time in Edinburgh. Here are ten Marvel filming locations spanning three films, all located in Scotland.
Undefined: readMore
Undefined: readMore
1. Culross Captain America.jpg
As early as Captain America: The First Avenger, Marvel Studios was already coming to Scotland for their filming locations. When Red Skull arrives in Tonsberg, Norway, he's actually pulling into Culross, Fife. The exterior shots from this scene are made up of various shots of buildings in Culross, spliced together using CGI. You can see more shots of Culross in the deleted scenes of Captain America: The First Avenger, available with the DVD version.
Photo: Disney / Marvel
2. Cockburn Street, Avengers: Infinity War
In Avengers: Infinity War, Wanda and Vision are enjoying a romantic stay in Edinburgh, and they stroll up Cockburn Street before getting distracted by news of the appearance of aliens on a TV screen inside a shop window. They are then immediately accosted by two more attackers, with one stabbing Vision through the chest. The fish and chips shop they stop in front of is not a fish and chips shop in real life, but we like to think they wanted to include some British culture there, with a sign for deep-fried Mars bars showing the couple is definitely in Edinburgh.
Photo: Disney / Google Maps
3. Laila's, Avengers: Infinity War
Wanda is blasted into a restaurant's front window after trying to save Vision from the two intruding aliens. Laila's lent into the brief glimpse of the restaurant we get in the film by putting a sticker on the window where Wanda went through. She's back up again quickly and stands in the smashed window frame to lift Vision away to our next filming location.
Photo: Disney / Google Maps
4. Edinburgh City Chambers, Avengers: Infinity War
Wanda's flight is short-lived, however, dragging Vision through the top of a building and then landing in the courtyard of the City Chambers. They speak briefly before once again being attacked and separated again.
Photo: Disney / Google Maps