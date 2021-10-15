New streaming service Shudder had a host of horror movies available to watch.

The dark nights coming in, All Hallow’s Eve is just around the corner, and we may have found your new favourite streaming service for this October 31.

Shudder, a video on demand streaming service similar to Netflix and Amazon Prime, is quickly becoming the go-to platform for horror heads with its extensive range of horror classics, gore-fests, slashers and exclusive range of horror films, documentaries and TV shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched in 2015, the horror film streaming service has grown in popularity year on year, with many horror fanatics now seeing the monthly subscription service as the go to service for all their spooky needs.

With a host of Shudder originals, combined with the likes of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Night of Living Dead, the platform also offers plenty of critically-acclaimed modern horrors such as The Void, The Night Eats the World and Terrifier.

The streaming service celebrated reaching over a million members this time last year, and become even more popular as we head into this year’s Halloween.

While there are numerous platforms that offer a sound selection of horrors, few have offered a more well-rounded collection of movies than Shudder.

Here’s all you need to know about Shudder – plus how to get a free seven day trial.

How can I get Shudder?

Very similar to other streaming services, Shudder is available via numerous different channels.

To get started, all you need to do is register for a free account here, chose a username (normally your email) and password, then choose the subscription package which suits your needs the best.

If you’re familiar with Netflix or Amazon Prime, the interface is very similar and incredibly user-friendly, showing a list of popular movies, TV shows and shows and documentaries available via the platform.

Whether you like psychological thrillers, creature features or paranormal horror films, Shudder allows you to search by genre, making it even easy to choose the perfect film for Halloween – and beyond.

There are also curated lists from famous horror movie directors, actors, and fans.

Where can I watch Shudder?

You can watch content on Shudder via many of your favourite streaming platforms by simply downloading the app and logging into with your account details.

Shudder is available the Apple App Store, Amazon FireTV, Google Play, Roku and Xbox One, as well as your laptop, mobile phone or tablet.

How much does Shudder cost?

Shudder currently offers a seven day free trial for new users.

However, should you enjoy your first week on the platform, then subscription package costs are an absolute bargain, and there are two options to choose from.

Like many streaming platforms, Shudder offers a month to month, no contract subscription which costs just £4.99 per month, with availability to cancel at any time.