All Hallows Eve is almost upon us, and with Glasgow’s historic buildings, the sweeping moors of the Highlands and Edinburgh’s haunted closes, it’s easy to see why Scotland is chosen as the backdrop for so many spooky blockbusters.

Did you know Hollywood royalty has walked the streets of Glasgow and danced in a Livingston nightclub disguised an alien from another planet? Or that Dumfries and Galloway acted as the backdrop for one of the all-time horror classics?

Well, if you’re looking for your horror films to be close to home this Halloween, check out these eight scary movies which were filmed around Scotland.

1. Under The Skin (2013) Jonathan Glazer's Under The Skin was one of eeriest films of the last decade. Starring Hollywood A-Lister Scarlett Johansson as an alien, this British indie-flick had a very modest budget and saw Johansson trawling the streets of Glasgow, a nightclub in Livingston alongside a castle in East Lothian.

2. The Wicker Man (1973) One of horror most iconic movies The Wicker Man ever made, 1973's The Wicker Man was filmed across locations such as Gatehouse of Fleet, Newton Stewart, Kirkcudbright, Anwoth and Creetown in Galloway as well as Plockton in the Highlands.

3. The Descent (2005) The first of two Neil Marshall movies in this list, The Descent was set in North America but saw scenes shot in Perth and Kinross, Scotland. One of Scottish actor Shauna Macdonald's finest roles - this film is terrifying.

4. Matriarch (2018) Filmed in the Balfron area, near Stirling. Matriarch was an uncomfortable, yet exhilarating watch from ex-River City star Scott Vickers, who directed and acted in the 2018 horror about a couple who, following a car crash, meet a local family with a dark secret.