Here’s how to get horror movie subscription service Shudder on your TV and why it could be your new favourite streaming service.

Need a streaming service with a scare? Then Shudder could be what you're looking for.

An on demand streaming service similar to Netflix and Amazon Prime is quickly becoming the go-to platform for horror heads with Shudder offering up am extensive range of horror classics, slashers and an exclusive range of horror films, documentaries and TV shows.

First launched in 2015, the horror film streaming service has grown in popularity year on year, with many horror fanatics now seeing the monthly subscription service as the go to service for all their spooky needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a number of Shudder originals and its very own Shudder TV combined with horror classics like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Night of Living Dead available to stream, the platform also offers plenty of critically-acclaimed modern horrors such as The Void and The Night Eats the World. Terrifying new horror Skinamarink is also scaring audiences throughout the country and available on Shudder.

The streaming service celebrated reaching over a million members in 2022 and has grown even more popular over the past few months.

While there are numerous platforms that offer a sound selection of horrors, few have offered a more well-rounded collection of movies than Shudder.

Here’s all you need to know about Shudder – plus how to get a free seven day trial.

How can I get Shudder on my TV

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very similar to other streaming services, Shudder is available via numerous different channels.

To get started, all you need to do is register for a free account here, chose a username (normally your email) and password, then choose the subscription package which suits your needs the best.

If you’re familiar with Netflix or Amazon Prime, the interface is very similar and incredibly user-friendly, showing a list of popular movies, TV shows and shows and documentaries available via the platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you like psychological thrillers, creature features or paranormal horror films, Shudder allows you to search by genre, making it even easy to choose the perfect film for Halloween – and beyond.

There are also curated lists from famous horror movie directors, actors, and fans.

Where can I watch Shudder TV

You can watch content on Shudder via many of your favourite streaming platforms by simply downloading the app and logging into with your account details.

Shudder is available the Apple App Store, Amazon FireTV, Google Play, Roku and Xbox One, as well as your laptop, mobile phone or tablet.

How much does Shudder cost

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shudder currently offers a seven day free trial for new users.

However, should you enjoy your first week on the platform, then subscription package costs are an absolute bargain, and there are two options to choose from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like many streaming platforms, Shudder offers a month to month, no contract subscription which costs just £4.99 per month, with availability to cancel at any time.