Launched in the USA in 2015, Shudder is a streaming service dedicated to horror films that arrived in the UK in October 2016.
It offers hundreds of films and series to horror-heads for £4.99-a-month and also has it’s own rating system - marking movies out of five skulls according to users’ reviews.
Shudder subscribers are notoriously hard to please, with many classics like ‘Society’ and ‘Pieces’ only attracting four skulls.
We’ve had a tour of the archive to see which films have managed to score a perfect ranking on the UK site.
Here are 10 of them for Halloween - all of which have also scored a rating of at least four skulls on the (even more critical) US site.
1. Mayhem
It's debatable whether this is more of an action film than a genuine horror, but there's no argument as to how much Shudder subscribers love 'Mayhem'. It sees a man fored unfairly from his job in a law firm, only to discover that the company's building is under quarantine for a mysterious virus that sees people act out their wildest fantasies. He teams up with a former client to fight his way to the executives on the top floor and have his say. | Contributed
2. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
Tobe Hooper's 1974 classic horror hasn't lost the power to shock, and it seems The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is still hugely popular with genre fans. It sees a group of friends stumble upon a grotesque family of cannibals and introduced the world to one of cinema's best bad guys - Leatherface. | Contributed
3. Mon Mon Mon Monsters
From a famous classic to a little-watched gem, Shudde subscribers have given 2017 Korean shocker Mon Mon Mon Monsters the highest possible rating. It sees a man falsely accused of stealing money stumble upon a pair of flesh-eating ghouls while on a night out with his fellow community service workers. Who's the real monster though? (Clue: it's not just the ghoul). | Contributed
4. Late Night with the Devil
It may have only been released last year, but 'Late Night With The Devil' is already being considered something of a modern classic. David Dastmalchian is superb as the struggling talk show host who attempts to boost his ratings by inviting an allegedly possessed girl onto his Halloween special. Set in 1977, the attention to period detail is exemplary and it's one of the few films of recent years to breathe new life in to the 'found footage' genre. | Contributed