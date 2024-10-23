1 . Mayhem

It's debatable whether this is more of an action film than a genuine horror, but there's no argument as to how much Shudder subscribers love 'Mayhem'. It sees a man fored unfairly from his job in a law firm, only to discover that the company's building is under quarantine for a mysterious virus that sees people act out their wildest fantasies. He teams up with a former client to fight his way to the executives on the top floor and have his say. | Contributed