1 . The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Panned by critics, 'The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia' is supposedly based on a true story about a family who moves into an old house in Georgia only to discover dark supernatural forces at work, thanks to the home's history as a stop on the Underground Railroad. It has a remarkable 32 jump scares - that's around one every three minutes. | Contributed