It’s nearly the spookiest time of the year, and plenty of us will be enjoying Halloween with a couple of frightning films.
There are plenty of ways that horror can scare us, from creeping dread and unsettling music, to bloody gore and extreme violence.
One of the the most old fashioned techniques used by filmmakers is the humble jump scare - when something unexpected happens in an instant to get you leaping off your seat in shock.
For those who enjoy such things, here are the films that deliver in spades, according to dedicated jump scare website www.wheresthejump.com.
1. The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Panned by critics, 'The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia' is supposedly based on a true story about a family who moves into an old house in Georgia only to discover dark supernatural forces at work, thanks to the home's history as a stop on the Underground Railroad. It has a remarkable 32 jump scares - that's around one every three minutes. | Contributed
2. Extraterrestrial
Canadian horror scifi Extraterrestrial directed, co-produced, wrote and edited by Colin Minihan. Starring Brittany Allen it follows a group of friend battling an alien invasion. Expect to jump out of your seat an enormous 30 times in just 106 minutes. | Contributed
3. Paranormal Activity
The Paranormal Activity franchaise can always be relied upon for a few great jump scares, but for quantity you can't beat 'The Ghost Dimension' - the sixth installment in the series and the first not to star Katie Featherston. It has 29 jumps. | Contributed
4. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
You'll risk spilling your drink a total of 29 times watching 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'. Paul W. S. Anderson's 2012 film is the sixth and final entry in the series and sees Alice (Milla Jovovich) and friends betrayed by Albert Wesker, who gathers the forces of the Umbrella Corporation to strike against the apocalypse survivors. | Contributed