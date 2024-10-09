Rangers footballing legend Ally McCoist has been rumoured to be one of the contestants in the upcoming 24th series of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!.

The popular commentator and fomer Question of Sport team captain didn’t deny that he would be heading to the jungle to talkSPORT presenters Alan Brazil and Gabby Logan this week, quipping to Logan that “I could do with losing a stone-and-a-half, couldn't I?"

He’s thought to have been asked on twice before but has turned down TV chiefs both times.

First broadcast in 2002, I’m A Celebrity... challenges a bunch of well-known figures to spend a few weeks in the Australian jungle with little in the way of luxuries.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, the celebs have to carry out a series of ‘bush tucker trials’ to win meals for their camp, often involving close encounters - or even eating - some of the more colourful local wildlife.

Since that first season there have been 22 more, featuring 266 celebrities, but remarkable only eight of those have been Scots.

Here are all eight - and how they did.

1 . Rhona Cameron Scottish comedian Rhona Cameron, who grew up in the East Lothian town of Musselburgh, appeared in the very first season of I'm A Celebrity back in 2002. She came fifth, with DJ Tony Blackburn (pictured with Cameron) crowned King of the Jungle. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Justin Ryan Glaswegian interior designer and host of 'The Million Pound Property Experiment' Justin Ryan appeared on season nine, broadcast in 2009. He came a creditable fourth - losing out to eventual King of the Jungle chef Gino D'Acampo. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Colin McAllister Joining Justin Ryan on season nine was his real-life and television presenting partner Colin McAllister. The couple seemed to be everywhere in the noughties, simply referred to as 'Colin and Justin' by viewers. He did less well than his husband, coming 10th in the series. | Getty Images Photo Sales