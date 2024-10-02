How Ally McCoist OBE prepared small talk for Royal engagement at Windsor Castle

Scotland and Rangers star recognised for services to football and broadcasting

Scotland and Rangers football legend Ally McCoist has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire at a ceremony at Windsor Castle for services to the sport and broadcasting.

The star, who since retiring from his playing career has become a popular broadcaster and pundit, was presented with the OBE by the Prince of Wales, a keen football fan.

Before the ceremony, McCoist told his talkSPORT radio listeners how he was preparing small talk depending on which member of the Royal Family was presenting the OBE.

Former Scotland and Rangers footballer Ally McCoist after being made an OBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. | PA

He said: “I’ve met Prince William before on a plane going to Aberdeen.

“We ended up having a wee chat about Villa. John McGinn had just signed and he was thrilled about it.

“I’m covered with Princess Anne. I’ll just ask her about rugby because she loves the Scottish rugby team.

“With the King I will have to go horticultural.

“I will have to ask what his favourite flowers are and stuff like that.”

McCoist, 62, is best known now as a co-commentator and pundit, but enjoyed great success during his playing days, chiefly at Rangers, where he remains the club’s all-time top goalscorer, having been on target 355 times in 581 matches and winning eight league titles.

Earlier this week, the commentator revealed he would miss today’s Aston Villa’s Champions League homecoming against Bayern Munich because he would be at Windsor Castle instead.

He was scheduled to be on the Villa Park TV gantry for the game but had to cancel because of the royal appointment.

Ally McCoist is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle | PA

Cyclist Sir Mark Cavendish is to receive his knighthood at the Castle today. The 39-year-old from the Isle of Man finished this season with a record-breaking 35th career Tour stage win in what he said would “likely” be his last race.

Between 2007 and 2015, Cavendish piled up 133 victories including the 2011 world title, stages of all three Grand Tours, Milan-Sanremo in 2009 and more.

He also won a silver medal in the omnium at the 2016 Olympics.

Speaking in June after he was given a knighthood in the King’s birthday honours, he said he was “truly humbled”.

“It’s always been the biggest privilege to represent my country and seeing cycling as the sport, pastime and mode of transport I’ve given my life to, grow in Great Britain during the span of my career has given me joy and pride beyond words,” he said.

“I’m truly thankful to everybody that has lived this journey with me.”

Wayne Barnes, 45, who refereed last year’s Rugby World Cup final, is to receive an OBE for services to his sport.