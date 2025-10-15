VisionQuest: Scottish actor Ruaridh Mollica cast as adult Tommy Shepherd in new Marvel TV series
Scottish actor Ruaridh Mollica has been cast in upcoming Marvel television series Vision Quest.
His casting was revealed over the weekend at New York Comic Con, where fans were given a surprise look at a trailer for the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) show, which is the third in a trilogy including 2021’s WandaVision and its spin-off Agatha All Along.
Starring Paul Bettany as the titular Vision, Mollica was identified in the trailer as Thomas Shepherd - the son of Vision and Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch. The character was last seen as a child alongside his twin brother Billy in 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
While we have already seen an older version of Billy in Agatha All Along - played by Heartstopper star Joe Locke -Vision Quest will mark the first time Tommy appears as an adult in the MCU.
Mollica and Locke are currently starring alongside one another in West End production Clarkston, with the pair making jokes about the casting on social media.
The Edinburgh-raised performer was nominated for Best Actor at the 2025 BAFTA Scotland Awards for his breakthrough role in Sebastian, with his recent on screen appearances in Stephen Graham-led Disney+ series A Thousand Blows and HBO’s The Franchise.
Mollica’s other roles include acclaimed short film Too Rough, BBC horror drama Red Rose, as well as Paramount+ drama Sexy Beast and BBC drama The Jetty.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.