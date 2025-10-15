Scottish-Italian actor Ruaridh Mollica will appear in upcoming MCU show Vision Quest. | AFP via Getty Images

The Scottish actor will appear in upcoming MCU series VisionQuest as the adult version of Tommy Shepherd, the son of Vision and the Scarlet Witch.

Scottish actor Ruaridh Mollica has been cast in upcoming Marvel television series Vision Quest.

His casting was revealed over the weekend at New York Comic Con, where fans were given a surprise look at a trailer for the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) show, which is the third in a trilogy including 2021’s WandaVision and its spin-off Agatha All Along.

Starring Paul Bettany as the titular Vision, Mollica was identified in the trailer as Thomas Shepherd - the son of Vision and Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch. The character was last seen as a child alongside his twin brother Billy in 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While we have already seen an older version of Billy in Agatha All Along - played by Heartstopper star Joe Locke -Vision Quest will mark the first time Tommy appears as an adult in the MCU.

Mollica and Locke are currently starring alongside one another in West End production Clarkston, with the pair making jokes about the casting on social media.

The Edinburgh-raised performer was nominated for Best Actor at the 2025 BAFTA Scotland Awards for his breakthrough role in Sebastian, with his recent on screen appearances in Stephen Graham-led Disney+ series A Thousand Blows and HBO’s The Franchise.