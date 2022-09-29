Sam Heughan on Television: Here are all 10 television shows the Outlander star has acted in - from Rebus to River City
It’s not just six seasons of Outlander that the Scottish star has appeared in.
Sam Heughan has become a huge star with an army of adoring fans thanks to the global success of time travelling historic drama Outlander.
In the television series former Second World War military nurse Claire Randall (played by Caitríona Balfe) travels back from 1945 to 1743 where she encounters, falls in love with, and marries a Heughan’s Highland warrior character Jamie Fraser who becomes embroiled in the Jacobite rising.
With a huge 75 episodes already in the can, and another 16-episode seventh season on the way, it’s been a time-consuming project for cast and crew.
But Sam Heughan has still managed to add to his CV in between series - as well as having started his career in more modest television roles.
Along with 11 films and a number of documentaries, including the popular Men in Kilts, the actor has acted in 10 television series.
Here they are.
Read more:
Next James Bond: These are the 15 actors who are the bookies' favourites to become 007 - Outlander Sam Heughan to Superman Henry Cavill