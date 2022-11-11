Sam Heughan has become a huge star with an army of adoring fans thanks to the global success of time travelling historic drama Outlander.
In the television series former Second World War military nurse Claire Randall (played by Caitríona Balfe) travels back from 1945 to 1743 where she encounters, falls in love with, and marries a Heughan’s Highland warrior character Jamie Fraser who becomes embroiled in the Jacobite rising.
With a huge 75 episodes already in the can, and another 16-episode seventh season on the way, it’s been a time-consuming project for cast and crew.
But Sam Heughan has still managed to add to his CV with 11 roles in films, dating from 2007 to 2021.
Here are all 11 of his movies and where you can watch them.
1. A Very British Sex Scandal (2007)
Sam Heughan's movie debut was in television docudrama film A Very British Sex Scandal, telling the story of Daily Mail royal correspondent Peter Wildeblood, who was involved in a scandal that eventually led to the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Great Britain. Heughan plays a corporal in the RAF who has an affair with Wildeblood. The movie was never officially released after being broadcast but is available to watch for free on YouTube.
2. Breaking the Mould (2009)
Breaking the Mould was a BBC historical drama that tells the story of the development of penicillin in the 1930's and 1940's by a group of scientists in Oxford at The Dunn School of Pathology. Featuring an all-star clast including Denis Lawson, Dominic West and John Sessions, Sam Heughan played Charles Fletcher, who was the first doctor to inject penicillan into a patient (the patient in question being scientist Alexander Fleming). The film is available to buy on DVD.
3. First Light (2010)
Heughan played the lead in World War 2 television movie First Light. The film is about 18-year old Geoffrey 'Boy' Wellum who joins the 92 squadron of the Royal Air Force in 1940 and, despite having no flying experience, ends up piloting a Spitfire and battling the Luftwaffe. It is available to buy or stream on Amazon Prime.
4. A Princess For Christmas (2011)
Christmas films have never been more popular, and Sam Heughan starred alongside the late great Roger Moore and Katie McGrath in a 'classic' example of the genre. At the invitation of an estranged relative, a young woman travels with her niece and nephew to a castle in Europe for Christmas, where she unwittingly falls for a dashing royal - Sam Heughan's Ashton Prince of Castlebury. You can stream the film on Apple TV.
