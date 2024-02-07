John Gordon Sinclair and Clare Grogan star in Gregory's Girl.

Scotland's film industry may be best known for historical epics like 'Braveheart' and gritty dramas such as 'Trainspotting' but there's a softer side that trades on the country's romantic reputation.

Here are five of the best Scottish films about love.

I Know Where I'm Going! (Britbox)

Legendary filmmakers Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger bring their trademark off-kilter style to this timeless classic which sees an English woman travel to the Scottish Hebrides to marry a wealthy industrialist. Unable to get to the tiny island where he lives she finds herself falling love with both the islanders and charming naval officer Torquil MacNeil, played by the incomparable Roger Livesey.

Gregory's Girl (BFI Player)

One of the most beloved Scottish films ever made, Bill Forsyth's coming-of-age story has lost none of its sparkle since its original release back in 1981. John Gordon Sinclair plays Gregory, a pupil in a Cumbernauld school who is infatuated with classmate (and talented footballer) Dorothy, played by Dee Hepburn. He plucks up the courage to ask her out on a date - but then things get complicated.

Mrs Brown (Amazon, rent from £2.49)

Billy Connolly proved there was more to him than hilarity when he held his own opposite Dame Judy Fench in John Madden's historical romance. It sees Queen Victoria finds solace with Scottish servant John Brown following the death of her beloved Prince Albert. As they grow closer rumours circulate and scandal threatens to erupt regarding the true nature of their relationship.

You Instead (Prime Video)

This underrated gem from Scottish director David Mackenzie sees two squabbling musicians handcuffed together at the much-missed T in the Park music festival where they are both scheduled to perform. Filmed at the actual event, against the backdrop of real-life music fans, it serves as both a fun romantic comedy and a love letter to the festival.

Ae Fond Kiss (wedotv)