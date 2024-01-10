Richest Actors 2024: Who is the richest actor in 2024? Top 21 richest Scottish actors including Sam Heughan
Here are 21 of the richest actors from Scotland - including Outlander heartthrob Sam Heughan and his reported net worth.
As much as we love our stunning Scottish scenery and being known for things such as Irn Bru, we are also home to some of world’s finest actors.
Scotland has produced more than its fair share of Hollywood icons over the years and continues to reel off some of the world’s most loved entertainers.
But which of Scotland’s leading actors have found their undeniable talent has brought them the biggest net worth?
According to CelebrityNetWorth these are the 21 Scottish actors with the highest net worth.