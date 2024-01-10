Here are 21 of the richest actors from Scotland - including Outlander heartthrob Sam Heughan and his reported net worth.

As much as we love our stunning Scottish scenery and being known for things such as Irn Bru, we are also home to some of world’s finest actors.

Scotland has produced more than its fair share of Hollywood icons over the years and continues to reel off some of the world’s most loved entertainers.

But which of Scotland’s leading actors have found their undeniable talent has brought them the biggest net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth these are the 21 Scottish actors with the highest net worth.

Gerard Butler - $80 million Paisley born actor Gerard Butler is best known for his role in 300 and has a reported net worth of $80 million. The Scot recently starred in Plane - one of 2023's biggest blockbusters.

Craig Ferguson - $30 million Glasgow born comedian, actor and presenter Craig Ferguson is known for his role in The Big Tease and cult TV hit Red Dwarf and has a reported net worth of $30 million.

Ewan McGregor - $25 million Perth born actor Ewan McGregor is best known for his roles in Star Wars and Trainspotting and has a reported net worth of $25 million. The actor recently celebrated his 52nd birthday.