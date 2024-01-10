All Sections
Where does Love Again and Outlander star Sam Heughan rank in the actors rich list? (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Richest Actors 2024: Who is the richest actor in 2024? Top 21 richest Scottish actors including Sam Heughan

Here are 21 of the richest actors from Scotland - including Outlander heartthrob Sam Heughan and his reported net worth.

By Graham Falk
Published 30th Nov 2022, 11:05 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT

As much as we love our stunning Scottish scenery and being known for things such as Irn Bru, we are also home to some of world’s finest actors.

Scotland has produced more than its fair share of Hollywood icons over the years and continues to reel off some of the world’s most loved entertainers.

But which of Scotland’s leading actors have found their undeniable talent has brought them the biggest net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth these are the 21 Scottish actors with the highest net worth.

Paisley born actor Gerard Butler is best known for his role in 300 and has a reported net worth of $80 million. The Scot recently starred in Plane - one of 2023's biggest blockbusters.

1. Gerard Butler - $80 million

Paisley born actor Gerard Butler is best known for his role in 300 and has a reported net worth of $80 million. The Scot recently starred in Plane - one of 2023's biggest blockbusters.

Glasgow born comedian, actor and presenter Craig Ferguson is known for his role in The Big Tease and cult TV hit Red Dwarf and has a reported net worth of $30 million.

2. Craig Ferguson - $30 million

Glasgow born comedian, actor and presenter Craig Ferguson is known for his role in The Big Tease and cult TV hit Red Dwarf and has a reported net worth of $30 million.

Perth born actor Ewan McGregor is best known for his roles in Star Wars and Trainspotting and has a reported net worth of $25 million. The actor recently celebrated his 52nd birthday.

3. Ewan McGregor - $25 million

Perth born actor Ewan McGregor is best known for his roles in Star Wars and Trainspotting and has a reported net worth of $25 million. The actor recently celebrated his 52nd birthday.

Glasgow born James McAvoy is best known for his role in the films Split and as Professor X in the X-Men movies. He has a reported net worth of $20 million.

4. James McAvoy - $20 million

Glasgow born James McAvoy is best known for his role in the films Split and as Professor X in the X-Men movies. He has a reported net worth of $20 million.

