News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Which Scottsh actor has the highest reported net worth? Cr: First photo: Shuttershock,, rest: Getty Images

Richest Actors 2022: Here are the 18 Scottish actors with the highest net worth - from Sam Heughan to Gerard Butler

Here are the 18 Scottish actors with the highest net worth - from Sam Heughan to Gerard Butler

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

Scotland might indeed be the home of beautiful scenery, stunning architecture and Irn Bru – but it is also called home by some of the world’s greatest actors.

Our country has produced more than its fair share of Hollywood icons over the years and continues to reel off some of the world’s most loved entertainers.

Richest musicians: 14 Scottish acts with the highest net worth 2022, Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris net worth

But which of Scotland’s leading actors have found their undeniable talent has brought them the biggest net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth these are the 17 Scottish actors with the highest net worth.

The 20 actors who are favourites to become the next James Bond

1. Gerard Butler - $80 million

Paisley born actor Gerard Butler is best known for his role in 300 and has a reported net worth of $80 million.

Photo: Amy Sussman

Photo Sales

2. Craig Ferguson - $30 million

Glasgow born comedian, actor and presenter Craig Ferguson is known for his role in The Big Tease and cult TV hit Red Dwarf and has a reported net worth of $30 million.

Photo: Jerod Harris

Photo Sales

3. Ewan McGregor - $25 million

Perth born actor Ewan McGregor is best known for his roles in Star Wars and Trainspotting and has a reported net worth of $25 million.

Photo: Amy Sussman

Photo Sales

4. James McAvoy - $20 million

Glasgow born James McAvoy is best known for his role in the films Split and as Professor X in the X-Men movies. He has a reported net worth of $20 million.

Photo: Bryan Bedder

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
HollywoodLewis Capaldi