Richard Madden in Quotes: Here are 13 funny and interesting things the Scottish Citadel star has said about Game of Thrones, fame, Scotland and more
He’s featured in some of the most talked about television programmes in recent history – and Richard Madden is never short of something interesting to say.
Born in the village of Elderslie, 11 miles west of Glasgow, in 1986, Richard Madden’s acting careeer started at the age of 11 when he joined the PACE Youth Theatre group to help overcome his shyness.
His first roles followed swiftly afterwards, in a film adaptation of Iain Banks’ ‘Complicity’ and as the lead in children’s television series ‘Barmy Aunt Boomerang’.
After leaving Castlehead High School he studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow, working with The Arches and the Glasgow Repertory Company while studying.
A tour with Shakespeare's Globe company as Romeo in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ followed, before he shot to stardom with his role as Robb Stark in the fantasy television series Game of Thrones.
More success in television quickly arrived in his portrayal of a police officer in thriller ‘Bodyguard’, for which he won a Golden Globe.
Other major parts in films include as Prince Kit in ‘Cinderella’, as Ikaris in the Marvel film ‘Eternals’, playing a soldier in war film ‘1917’ and as music manager John Reid in Elton John biopic ‘Rocketman’.
And he’s continued to take on small screen roles, including as Italian banker Cosimo de' Medici in historical series ‘Medici’ and, most recently, as a spy in the action thriller series ‘Citadel’ that hit screens this year.