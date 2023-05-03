All Sections
Scottish Richard Madden has become one of the biggest names in acting and has starred in the likes of Rocketman, Games Of Thrones and new series Citadel. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)Scottish Richard Madden has become one of the biggest names in acting and has starred in the likes of Rocketman, Games Of Thrones and new series Citadel. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Scottish Richard Madden has become one of the biggest names in acting and has starred in the likes of Rocketman, Games Of Thrones and new series Citadel. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Richard Madden Filmography: Here are all 9 feature films the Citadel star has featured in - and how to watch them

If you’re enjoyed his role as Mason Kane in Citadel and still want more Richard Madden, these are the films you should be trying to track down.

By Graham Falk
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:55 BST

One of the favourites to become the next James Bond, Richard Madden has become one of Scotland’s biggest stars with an army of fans that are determined to see more of him in Hollywood.

Playing a key role in the new Amazon Prime hit Citadel, Bryan Oh and the Russo Brothers send us into the future and into the year 2030 as we discover the story of a secret spy agency known as Citadel that is challenged by its enemy Manticore.

However, the new series of Citadel is just one of many starring roles the Renfrewshire born actor has had over the last few years and it appears certain that his stock will continue to grow and grow.

Here are all 9 of his movies and where you can watch them.

Madden landed his first Marvel role in Eternals two years ago, as the race of immortal beings with superhuman powers battled the evil Deviants. He plays Ikaris in the film and it is available to watch on Disney+ with a subscription.

1. Eternals (2021)

Madden landed his first Marvel role in Eternals two years ago, as the race of immortal beings with superhuman powers battled the evil Deviants. He plays Ikaris in the film and it is available to watch on Disney+ with a subscription.

One of his biggest roles was in blockbuster war film 1917, which received plenty of prestigious awards and critical acclaim. He plays the role of Lieutenant Joseph Blake and the film is available to watch via numerous platforms but is cheapest on Amazon Prime, costing just £2.49 to rent.

2. 1917 (2019)

One of his biggest roles was in blockbuster war film 1917, which received plenty of prestigious awards and critical acclaim. He plays the role of Lieutenant Joseph Blake and the film is available to watch via numerous platforms but is cheapest on Amazon Prime, costing just £2.49 to rent.

The Scottish actor took the role of John Reid in popular Elton John biopic Rocketman alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Bell and Taron Egerton. While it is available to rent on digital in a number of places, YouTube currently offer the most competitive price with the film being available for just £2.49 to rent.

3. Rocketman (2019)

The Scottish actor took the role of John Reid in popular Elton John biopic Rocketman alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Bell and Taron Egerton. While it is available to rent on digital in a number of places, YouTube currently offer the most competitive price with the film being available for just £2.49 to rent.

Richard Madden stars alongside British megastar Idris Elba in the action drama that was originally titled 'Bastille Day'. It is currently free to watch via ITVX.

4. The Take (2016)

Richard Madden stars alongside British megastar Idris Elba in the action drama that was originally titled 'Bastille Day'. It is currently free to watch via ITVX.

