A first teaser trailer has landed for highly anticipated Zack Snyder film Rebel Moon. Here's everything you need to know about the movie.

Rebel Moon will be released on Netflix in 2023. Cr: Netflix

Fans of epic science fiction movies have a new date for the calendar after Netflix dropped the first teaser for its upcoming two-part film Rebel Moon from The Justice League and Man Of Stell director Zack Snyder.

One of the platform's most highly anticipated films, Snyder claims he has been working the film for almost two decades as it will bring to life a new whole set of heroes and villains to the much loved science fiction world.

The film will introduce us to Regent Balisarius as galaxies collide when a mysterous women by the name of Kora is tasked with seeking out warriors from across the planets in order to overthrow the tyrannical leaders.

Here is everything you need to know about the release of Rebel Moon on Netflix.

What is Rebel Moon about

The science fiction drama film is said to take inspiration from Star Wars and sees a brutal galactic empire go head to head with former members of its kindgom as they aim to overthrow it.

The official Netflix synopsis says: "The star-trotting epic Rebel Moon is about Kora (Sofia Boutella), a lone-wolf soldier who's found community and connection on the quiet farming moon of Veldt. She's a long way away from her former life fighting for the Imperium, the brutal interstellar royal empire bent on controlling the galaxy."

Rebel Moon cast

The film has a A star cast full of some of Hollywood's most well known faces.

Sofia Boutella will play the role as main charcter Kora, a former Imperium member that rallies troops from across the galaxy to fight against the Imperium.

Djimon Hounsou stars as General Titus, the Imperium general that is recruited to lead the fight against the Imperium. Charlie Hunnam will be Kai, a mercenary starship pilot hired by Kora while Michiel Huisman is Gunnar, friend of Kora who joins her.

Staz Nair, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, E. Duffy, Ed Skrein, Jena Malone and Fra Fee also have confirmed parts in the film.

Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins will voice Jimmy, the last member of a race of mechanical knights that served under the fallen king.

Rebel Moon UK release, when is Rebel Moon on Netflix, run time and Rebel Moon trailer

The first part of the new science-fiction epic has been handed a confirmed release date of December 22 2023 with part two, The Scargiver, set to drop on April 19 2024.