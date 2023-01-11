With awards season well underway it’s not just the best in cinema that is being celebrated.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, will be held – as is traditional – on the day before the Oscars on Saturday, March 11.

It will be the 43rd time the awards that nobody wants to win will be held, with the shortlists announced on January 23.

It will be a less starry audience than the Academy Awards the next evening, although the celebrities do occasionally turn up to receive their award in person – most memorably when Halle Berry collected her gong for Catwoman, just four years after winning the Best Actress Oscar for Monster’s Ball.

Other special guests happy to have a joke at their own expense include director Paul Verhoeven, who won both Worst Picture and Worst Director for Showgirls, Oscar winner Sandra Bullock and actor Tom Green.

Here’s which film are in the running to be hailed the worst of the worst this year – along with their odds.

1. Morbius With odds of 11/8, DC superhero film Morbius is hot favourite for Worst Film. It stars Razzie favourite Jared Leto as the titular antihero who is fighting against a vampire-like craving for blood. He also ends up battling a childhood friend played by Matt Smith who quite likes a drink of the red stuff, and the superhero powers it gives him.

2. Poker Face Second favourite for Worst Film is Poker Face, starring Oscar-winner Russell Crowe, which has Razzie odds of 3/1. Co-starring Liam Hemsworth and RZA, it tells the story of a high-stakes poker night hosted by a tech billionaire. The poker game ends up going wrong - but not as badly as the film, which has been panned by critics.

3. The Bubble Scotland is represented at the Razzies by Karen Gillan, who is part of the ensemble cast featured in The Bubble - a 5/1 shot to take Worst Picture. Directed by Judd Apatow, it also stars Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon, Pedro Pascal and Peter Serafinowicz. It's set during the filming of the latest instalment of a blockbuster franchaise and has a plot so convoluted it makes Tenet look simple.

4. Pinocchio Not to be confused with Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio which was also released in 2022, Pinocchio is a live action version of the classic story about a puppet who wants to be real boy. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, it was roundly criticised for being 'creepy' by film fans and reviewers alike. It's 5/1 to take the Razzie.