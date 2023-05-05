Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte has introduced a new Scottish cast member. Here is when you Netflix will release Queen Charlotte in the UK.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was launched on Netflix in May. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023

It had been one of the most successful shows ever produced by Netflix – and now Bridgerton has entered its spin-off era with the release of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgeton Story.

Since launching on Christmas Day 2020, the raunchy period drama has picked up an army of fans and rocketed to the top of Netflix’s most watched list after capturing the imagination of its audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now fans of the show will get to see the first origin story as Queen Charlotte focuses on her marriage to King George of England which sparks off an epic love story and transforms high society the series which has been branded a ‘Bridgerton universe prequel’.

Created by Shonda Rhimes and directed by Tom Verica, the series has already rocketed into Netflix's top 10 list immediately as viewers clamour for even more of a Bridgerton TV binge.

Queen Charlotte cast, who stars in Queen Charlotte

In the lead role of Queen Charlotte is played by English actor India Amarteifio, who has starred in other Netflix smash hits such as Sex Education and also has credits in Line of Duty and Doctor Who. She has enjoyed success as a stage actress too, featuring in theatre plays such as The Lion King, Matilda the Musical and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Corey Mylchreest stars as young King George III. It is the London born actor’s first lead role having only previously appeared in a small role on The Sandman. Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Line Of Duty, Doctor Who) is Lady Agatha Danbury, while Michelle Fairley (Game Of Thrones, Gangs Of London) is Princess Augusta - King George's mother.

Elsewhere, there are roles for Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton, mother of the Bridgerton children, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte (1817), Arsema Thomas as young Lady Agatha Danbury, Queen Charlotte's lady-in-waiting (1761), Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley, the Queen's secretary (1761), Freddie Dennis as Reynolds the King's secretary (1761), Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, the Queen's secretary (1817) and finally Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Who is Tunji Kasam, Scottish Queen Charlotte cast member

Tunji Kasim is an Aberdeen born actor that has been playing many key roles in hit TV shows since 2007. While he brought up in Nigeria, he moved back to Scotland at the age of 12 before going on to study at Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow, which is now called Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. He is approximately 35 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has starred in popular television shows such as Shetland and Nearly Famous but his new role of Adolphus, the brother of title character Charlotte.

Recently, he credited his rise to fame on and his career to his drama teacher, Irene Adam who cast him in his first ever play, The Talented Mr Ripley , after joining drama group known as Acorn Theatre – an experience he cited as “fantastic.”

Queen Charlotte release date, how many episodes

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bridgerton spin-off is available to watch on Netflix now after it was released on May 4.