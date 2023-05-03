Best Netflix Series 2023: 13 of the most highly rated TV shows released on Netflix this year - from Beef to The Night Agent
Here are the 13 best newly released Netflix TV series to binge on in 2023.
It has been a tremendous start to the year for streaming giant Netflix with a number of new TV series hitting the perfect note with viewers.
Netflix Best Korean Films: Here are 10 of the highest rated Korean movies to stream on Netflix - including Kill Boksoon
While many of us have come to rely on Netflix being there for us on the cold winter nights, as we approach summer, they have upped the ante even more with several great television hits.
With Amazon Prime, Paramount+ and even ITVX competing for the title of number one streamer, perhaps it is no surprise to see Netflix upping their game so much – but which newly released series are the best to start with?
The Best Movies On Netflix 2023: Here are the 21 highest rated films to stream on Netflix - as per Rotten Tomatoes
We checked out highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes to discover which 13 Netflix TV launched in 2023 have received the best rankings.