Best Netflix Series 2023: 13 of the most highly rated TV shows released on Netflix this year - from Beef to The Night Agent

Here are the 13 best newly released Netflix TV series to binge on in 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:53 BST

It has been a tremendous start to the year for streaming giant Netflix with a number of new TV series hitting the perfect note with viewers.

Netflix Best Korean Films: Here are 10 of the highest rated Korean movies to stream on Netflix - including Kill Boksoon

While many of us have come to rely on Netflix being there for us on the cold winter nights, as we approach summer, they have upped the ante even more with several great television hits.

Top Films On Netflix: 15 films on Netflix that were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars

With Amazon Prime, Paramount+ and even ITVX competing for the title of number one streamer, perhaps it is no surprise to see Netflix upping their game so much – but which newly released series are the best to start with?

The Best Movies On Netflix 2023: Here are the 21 highest rated films to stream on Netflix - as per Rotten Tomatoes

We checked out highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes to discover which 13 Netflix TV launched in 2023 have received the best rankings.

1. FAUDA - 100%

This Israeli crime drama saw its third season land on Netflix in 2023 and has not disappointed viewers at all, wracking up 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The show follows main character Doron as he leaves the Israeli Defence Force only to get roped back in. Photo: Netflix

2. Red Rose - 100%

This original BBC series launched on Netflix at the beginning of the year and plunged viewers into a horror movie like look at the relationship between teenagers and their online lives. Photo: Netflix/BBC

3. Full Swing - 100%

This in-depth golf documentary take a look into the lives of a diverse group of professional golfers, showing you their lives on and off the golf course. Photo: Netflix

4. Beef - 98%

Starring The Walking Dead's Steven Yeung, Beef exploded onto our screens in April and has become an instant Netflix classic. A prime cut of classic comedy with added pettiness. Photo: Netflix

