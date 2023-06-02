Celebrate Pride and the LGBT+ community by watching 10 of the most highly rated LGBT+ series on Netflix UK.

However, as we celebrate the LGBT+ community and pride month, we decided to look over which television hits are the highest rated and are available to watch on Netflix UK throughout June - and Netflix does not disappoint.

A host of great shows are currently available to watch with the platform excelling in is its quality of LGBT+ shows with a superb variety of queer, trans, bisexual, lesbian, and gay content available on the streaming service.

In fact, there is so much good content it can be a little difficult to know where exactly to start - so we enlisted the help of highly respected review site Rotten Tomatoes to discover which 10 TV series are rated as the highest on Netflix.

1 . A Secret Love - 100% Two women kept their love a secret for two decades reveal the difficulties of coming out. Photo Sales

2 . Stay On Board - The Leo Baker Story - 100% This series follows the life and self discovery of one of the world's best ever skateboarders Leo Baker. Photo Sales

3 . Young Royals - 100% When Prince Wilhem moves to a new boarding school, he discovers the most challenging aspect of his new life is love and his heart. Photo Sales

4 . Smiley - 100% When heartbreaking Alex accidentally leaves a voicemail for a stranger named Bruno, the pairs life changes forever. Photo Sales