Netflix have tons of highly rated series to watch to celebrate pride month. Cr: NetflixNetflix have tons of highly rated series to watch to celebrate pride month. Cr: Netflix
Netflix have tons of highly rated series to watch to celebrate pride month. Cr: Netflix

Celebrating Pride: 10 of the best LGBT+ TV series on Netflix UK - as per Rotten Tomatoes

Celebrate Pride and the LGBT+ community by watching 10 of the most highly rated LGBT+ series on Netflix UK.

By Graham Falk
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:17 BST

It has already been a great first half of the year for streaming giant Netflix with a host of top class TV series, films and documentary landing on the platform - much to the delight of subscribers.

However, as we celebrate the LGBT+ community and pride month, we decided to look over which television hits are the highest rated and are available to watch on Netflix UK throughout June - and Netflix does not disappoint.

A host of great shows are currently available to watch with the platform excelling in is its quality of LGBT+ shows with a superb variety of queer, trans, bisexual, lesbian, and gay content available on the streaming service.

In fact, there is so much good content it can be a little difficult to know where exactly to start - so we enlisted the help of highly respected review site Rotten Tomatoes to discover which 10 TV series are rated as the highest on Netflix.

1. A Secret Love - 100%

Two women kept their love a secret for two decades reveal the difficulties of coming out.

2. Stay On Board - The Leo Baker Story - 100%

This series follows the life and self discovery of one of the world's best ever skateboarders Leo Baker.

3. Young Royals - 100%

When Prince Wilhem moves to a new boarding school, he discovers the most challenging aspect of his new life is love and his heart.

4. Smiley - 100%

When heartbreaking Alex accidentally leaves a voicemail for a stranger named Bruno, the pairs life changes forever.

