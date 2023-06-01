All Sections
Here are 13 new series landing on Netflix in June. Cr: Netflix.
Here are 13 new series landing on Netflix in June. Cr: Netflix.

Best New Netflix Series: 13 of the best new release TV shows coming to Netflix UK June 2023 - including Killing Eve

Here are 13 of the best new series coming to Netflix in June 2023 – from season three of The Watcher to Killing Eve.
By Graham Falk
Published 31st May 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 08:37 BST

It has been an excellent first half of the year for streaming giant Netflix with a number of new TV shows landed on the platform to critical acclaim.

Despite the addition of Disney+, Paramount and more over the past years Netflix continues to edge ahead of its competitors, leaving them in their wake thanks to a number of great new additions on a weekly basis.

And with the imminent return of a number of great new series and the addition of some brand new releases, the growth of Netflix is sure to continue to rise.

But which are the best to watch and when are they launched on Netflix? Here are the 13 best new TV series we recommend you watch in June.

The ever-popular Killing Eve's second season will arrive on the first day of the month. One of the best thriller's on TV right, it has been already won an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

1. Killing Eve (Season 2) - June 1

The ever-popular Killing Eve's second season will arrive on the first day of the month. One of the best thriller's on TV right, it has been already won an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

One of the most highly anticipated new Netflix series, The Days will focus on the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant disaster in 2011.

2. The Days - June 1

One of the most highly anticipated new Netflix series, The Days will focus on the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant disaster in 2011.

This thrilling series about a plane mysteriously which lands years after take off reaches its season four finale.

3. Manifest (Season 4 Part 2) - June 2

This thrilling series about a plane mysteriously which lands years after take off reaches its season four finale.

The brand new sci-fi series lands on Netflix in early June after been given rave reviews by TV critics in the series homeland of France.

4. Vortex - June 1

The brand new sci-fi series lands on Netflix in early June after been given rave reviews by TV critics in the series homeland of France.

