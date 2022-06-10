Though they have seen a drop in subscribers for the first time in a decade, Netflix still holds the crown as the world’s streaming king, with a reported 237 million Netflix subscribers worldwide.

And with a number of exclusive - and critically acclaimed – TV shows and movies available, it is perhaps no surprise.

One area the platform has excelled in is its quality of LGBT+ films, shows and documentaries, with a fabulous variety of queer, trans, bisexual, lesbian, and gay content available on the streaming service.

However, with so many LGBTQ+ content available on Netflix, it can be a little hard to know where to start – so to save you scrolling all night long, we’ve pieced together a rundown of the best LGBT+ content on the platform, with a little help from film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Here are 10 of the highest rated pieces of LGBT+ content on Netflix right now.

1. Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend Of Walter Mercado Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend Of Walter Mercado follows the unique life of Walter Mercado, someone who "gave young queer people a message of hope" says one LGBT activist in the film.

2. The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson investigate the murder of gay rights activist Marsha P. Johnson, whilst it also offers a sobering look at the ongoing battle for equal rights.

3. Circus Of Books In 1976, a couple take over an adult book store which becomes one of the world's biggest distributors of gay porn. In Circus Of Books, their daughter documents the fascinating tale of her parents book store and its legacy.

4. Milk Milk is a biographical film based on the life of gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk (played by Hollywood A-lister Sean Penn), who was the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California.