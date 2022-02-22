With a reported 237 million subscribers worldwide, streaming giant Netflix continues to dominate the streaming world.

And you would expect bosses at the subscription service will be delighted with their fantastic start to the year, as it users continue to grow due to the undeniably bingeable content already added n the new year.

The streaming giant has released a number of critically acclaimed TV shows already this year, with a number of shows released on 2022 storming to the top of the Netflix UK charts.

However, if you’re searching for your next Netflix obsession, these 10 series are the best place to start, with popular review site Rotten Tomatoes ranking them the best Netflix have released in 2022.

1. Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is a documentary film that covers the life and upbringing of artist, record producer, businessman, and fashion designer Kanye West. While his legacy and public perception may be Marmite-esque - the doc certainly isn't, having been given a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. All Of Us Are Dead Korean zombies series All Of Us Are Dead took Netflix by storm earlier this year. She show follows trapped students as they attempt escape their high school which has become ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. Raising Dion - Season 2 Season two of Raising Dion returns after the positive response to the 2019 original which saw a single mother hide her young son's superpowers to protect him from exploitation while investigating their origins and her husband's death. Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX Photo Sales

4. Inventing Anna Julia Garner plays Anna Delvey in true crime story Inventing Anna which sees a journalist investigate the case of the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales