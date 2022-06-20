Now, Paramount is bringing its own platform out to play in the UK: Paramount+. There are a number of exciting titles set to arrive on the platform, which has already been live in the United States for some time.

Here’s what you need to know about the streaming platform and what shows will be involved.

What shows are available on Paramount Plus?

Paramount has stated that the platform will feature 8000+ hours of content, offering audiences of all ages a range of “exclusives and fan favourites”. Perhaps most excitingly is the promise that the Top Gun sequel, Maverick, will eventually come to the platform after its exclusive theatrical release.

Some Paramount channels from which content will be now streamed include SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon.

In addition, Paramount+ is home to franchises like the Star Trek universe, past and future seasons of Taylor Sheridan’s critically acclaimed Yellowstone series. South Park and the MTV Shores will also be available, as well as kids and families franchises like SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Rugrats, and new originals based on Nickelodeon’s most beloved characters such as Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years.

Like Disney Plus and Netflix, Paramount is also investing in Paramount originals. Titles like HALO, 1883, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Offer, Mayor of Kingstown, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, The First Lady, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Queen of the Universe, and Jerry & Marge Go Large.

Scripted originals from around the world also include Los Enviados (The Envoys) (Mexico) and Cecilia (Mexico) – both of which have been renewed for a second season; Simon Beckett’s Chemistry of Death (Germany); The Signal (France); Bosé (Spain); Fallaci (Italy); At Midnight (Mexico); and more.

Hours of original factual titles from the UK production community will also be available, including Haunted, The Box, Rise of the Tech Titans, MH370: The Lost Flight, Chalet Girls, LA Hairdressers, Fashion House, Pervert: Catching the Strip Search Caller and Girl Taken.

When does Paramount Plus launch in the UK?

The streaming service will launch in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday June 22nd.

“The addition of Paramount+ to our strong portfolio of free-to-air, pay TV and streaming services will broaden the range of choice available to our audiences in the UK and Ireland,” said Maria Kyriacou, President, Australia, Canada, Israel and UK, Paramount. “Paramount+ will be a one-stop destination for Paramount’s biggest brands, where fans of all ages can find exclusive original premium content, global hits, and discover a world of favourites from Paramount’s vast catalogue.”

How much does Paramount Plus cost?