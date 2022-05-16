After 35 years, Top Gun is still remembered by many as a classic. Now, Tom Cruise will return to reprise his iconic role in a sequel to the high-flying film. Lady Gaga has also written a theme song for the new release.

Here’s what you need to know about the release, including who joins Cruise in the cast.

Is there a Top Gun: Maverick trailer?

Paramount Pictures released a two and a half-minute long trailer on March 29th, which is also now showing in cinemas across the UK.

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him,” reads the description from Skydance Media. “When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.

“Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Top Gun: Maverick reviews

So far, Top Gun: Maverick has impressed critics, scoring 97% on Rotten Tomatoes – although only after 90 votes. Nonetheless, Rotten Tomatoes called it “the most thrilling blockbuster we’ve gotten in years”.

The movie also pulled in positive reviews from the Independent, GQ, and the Times.

When does Top Gun 2 come out in the UK?

Tom Cruise returns to reprise his role in Top Gun: Maverick. Photo: Skydance Media.

Top Gun: Maverick will be available to watch widely around the world on May 27th, with select preview screenings for press and VIPs taking place earlier.

Who will join Tom Cruise in the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick?

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise’s Maverick is joined by fellow actors Miles Teller (as Bradley Bradshaw aka Rooster), Jennifer Connelly (as Penny Benjamin), Jon Hamm (as Vice Admiral Cyclone), and Ed Harris (as Rear Admiral).