Netflix are launching a host of fantastic new TV shows and films this week on the platform. Cr: Netflix/Netflix/Getty Images

Best new releases on Netflix UK: Here are 8 of the best releases new to Netflix this week 📺

Here are 8 of the best releases new to Netflix UK this week commencing June 6.

By Graham Falk
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 11:50 am

A forbidden love between a vampire and a vampire hunter, a real return to form for comedian Adam Sandler and a shocking true crime documentary surrounding Warren Jeffs and the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day – this week’s Netflix new releases are really turning up the heat this summer.

Still the number one in streaming entertainment, Netflix are reported to have lost subscribers for the first time in a decade this year, but are fighting back with some incredible new content that is sure to satisfy and delight those that are sticking with them.

Netflix’s new additions this week in June look jam packed with original ideas, gripping suspense and feel good factor.

So, without further ado, here are 8 of the best new movies and TV series that are being added to Netflix the week commencing June 6.

Stranger Things Season 4: The 10 best episodes of popular Netflix TV series - ranked by IMdB reviews

Netflix true crime 2022: Here are the 8 most highly rated new release true crime documentaries on Netflix

Best TV series on Netflix: 10 of the most watched series on Netflix in 2022

1. Hustle - June 10

Adam Sandler returns as a down-on-his-luck NBA basketball scout in Hustle. Its been given a huge thumbs up by film critics, who have hailed Sandler's performance.

Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix

Photo Sales

2. Intimacy - June 10

Intimacy follows a rising politician's career as is it threatened after a recorded video of her sex life is leaked to the public

Photo: DAVID HERRANZ/NETFLIX

Photo Sales

3. First Kill - June 10

Highly anticipated new Netflix supernatural drama First Kill sees two women - one a vampire, the other a vampire hunter - as they develop a taste for forbidden love.

Photo: BRIAN DOUGLAS/NETFLIX

Photo Sales

4. Trees Of Peace - June 10

Ranked at 8.7 on IMdB, Trees Of Peace follows four women who forge an unbreakable sisterhood when trapped during the genocide in Rwanda.

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Photo Sales
Netflix
Next Page
Page 1 of 2