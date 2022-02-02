Sam Heughan plays the dashing Highlander Jamie Fraser in Outlander (Outlander Starz)

Outlander: The top 12 best episodes of Sam Heughan show, ranked by IMDB reviews

As Outlander season 6 gets closer, here is a list of the best episodes of the entire Sam Heughan series so far according to IMDB.

By Ginny Sanderson
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 4:08 pm

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s time travelling fantasy book series, the show stars Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe and John Bell and has captured hearts all over the world.

It follows the story of Claire and Jamie, two star-crossed lovers born hundreds of years apart.

We’re so close to the new series of Outlander, so let’s have a look back on some of the show’s best episodes.

If you’re thinking of re-watching Outlander to get into the spirit of season six, here are the episodes ordered by the highest rankings on IMDB. And don’t worry, spoilers have been kept to a minimum.

1. Dragonfly in Amber

The season finale of season two, Dragonfly in Amber takes its name from the second book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series. This episode moves between 1968 and 1746, as the Battle of Culldon looms, and Jamie and Claire must make some lifechanging decisions.

2. The Devil's Mark

Season 1 Episode 11, The Devil's Mark sees Claire standing trial for witchcraft alongside Geillis Duncan. This has been hailed as one of the most emotional episode of Outlander, with huge revelations, sacrifices, and decisions made.

3. Faith

Season 2 Episode 7, Faith: This episode is not for the faint hearted. Grab your tissues and buckle up for an exploration of loss, grief, and some truly harrowing scenes. Nevertheless, the way the show deals with such challenging themes has been praised.

4. The Ballad of Roger Mac

Season 5, Episode 7, The Ballad of Roger Mac is another gut-wrenching episode, tempered only by a few shirtless shots of Sam Heughan. The Regulator Rebellion heats up, while Jamie must face his divided loyalties.

