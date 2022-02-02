Based on Diana Gabaldon’s time travelling fantasy book series, the show stars Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe and John Bell and has captured hearts all over the world.

It follows the story of Claire and Jamie, two star-crossed lovers born hundreds of years apart.

We’re so close to the new series of Outlander, so let’s have a look back on some of the show’s best episodes.

If you’re thinking of re-watching Outlander to get into the spirit of season six, here are the episodes ordered by the highest rankings on IMDB. And don’t worry, spoilers have been kept to a minimum.

1. Dragonfly in Amber The season finale of season two, Dragonfly in Amber takes its name from the second book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series. This episode moves between 1968 and 1746, as the Battle of Culldon looms, and Jamie and Claire must make some lifechanging decisions. Photo: Outlander Starz Photo Sales

2. The Devil's Mark Season 1 Episode 11, The Devil's Mark sees Claire standing trial for witchcraft alongside Geillis Duncan. This has been hailed as one of the most emotional episode of Outlander, with huge revelations, sacrifices, and decisions made. Photo: Outlander Starz Photo Sales

3. Faith Season 2 Episode 7, Faith: This episode is not for the faint hearted. Grab your tissues and buckle up for an exploration of loss, grief, and some truly harrowing scenes. Nevertheless, the way the show deals with such challenging themes has been praised. Photo: Outlander Starz Photo Sales

4. The Ballad of Roger Mac Season 5, Episode 7, The Ballad of Roger Mac is another gut-wrenching episode, tempered only by a few shirtless shots of Sam Heughan. The Regulator Rebellion heats up, while Jamie must face his divided loyalties. Photo: Outlander Starz Photo Sales