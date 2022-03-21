Outlander fans can finally return to the world of Claire and Jamie Fraser as Outlander Season 6 is released.

The hit time-travelling fantasy show, starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, is based on the bestselling novels by Diana Gabaldon.

There was a two-year wait following Outlander Season 5, the longest ‘Droughtlander’ fans of the show have had to endure so far.

But now the wait for fresh episodes is over. Here’s when Outlander Season 6 is out and how you can watch it.

Outlander Season 6 release time, date and world premiere

The first episode of Outlander Season 6 was officially available to viewers on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

The 90-minute-premiere, called ‘Echoes’, was released on Starz at 9pm, then added to the StarzPlay app.

Each episode of the new series will be released weekly at 9pm on a Sunday on Starz, though UK viewers will have to wait until around 3am the next day.

The world premiere of Outlander Season 6 took place on February 24 in London.

Cast, crew, and a few lucky fans attended a glittering red carpet ceremony before watching the first episode of the new series.

Outlander Season 6 will return us to the world of Claire and Jamie (Outlander Starz)

There was also be a preview screening at Glasgow Film Festival on March 3.

How can I watch Outlander Season 6? StarzPlay free trial details

The sixth season of Outlander will be available on StarzPlay from March 6.

UK viewers can access it via Amazon Prime, but you have to become a StarzPlay subscriber.

Starz is currently offering subscriptions at £1.99 a month for six months, then £5.99 thereafter.

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel A Breath of Snow and Ashes, there are eight episodes of Outlander Season 6, with the first lasting 90 minutes.

Can I watch Outlander Season 6 on Amazon Prime or Netflix?

Outlander Season Six will be exclusive to StarzPlay. It means the new series is not available to Netflix or Amazon Prime customers in the UK.

Currently the only series of Outlander available directly from Amazon Prime is Season 4.

The other series’ are available to buy from Amazon, either physically or by virtual download.

What else is available on StarzPlay UK?

Men in Kilts is another popular series on StarzPlay which Outlander fans are sure to enjoy. It stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish as they take a roadtrip exploring Scotland.

Other StarzPlay shows include The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, The Spanish Princess, and The White Queen.

StarzPlay also has a library of popular films available on the streaming platform.

