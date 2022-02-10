The streaming giant is continuing to enjoy monumental success with various critically acclaimed feature films launching on its platform in the last 12 months.

With millions of subscribers, streaming giant Netflix become the undisputed media hub of the film and TV world.

And though cinema’s have now reopened, Netflix has still continued to produce numerous successful films that audiences have fallen in love with.

While Netflix has been extremely popular for near on a decade now, the value of being able to stream hundreds of content at the touch of a button became all the more important when the world was plunged into lockdown at the beginning of the year, which saw the bulk of the globe stuck behind closed doors.

However, with such a bulk of choice, it can become difficult to decide what to watch next.

But don’t worry, we’ve put together a list of the 10 highest rated Netflix movies from the last 12 months by using ratings from well respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

1. 7 Prisoners 7 Prisoners is the highest rated series released by Netflix this year, with a near perfect 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Th film blends sharp storytelling with a searing social conscience. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. The Power Of The Dog British actor Benedict Cumberbach takes on the role of rancher Phil Burbank - a man who inspires fear and awe in those around him. Rotten Tomatoes ranks this at an impressive 95%. Photo: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX Photo Sales

3. My Octopus Teacher Released earlier in the year, My Octopus Teacher is a heartwarming story which shows the bond between human and animal at its best. A 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is evidence of its quality storytelling. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. Passing Rebecca Hall makes an impressive directorial debut with Passing, which Rotten Tomatoes ranks at 90%. Set in 1920s New York, a woman finds her world upended when she is reintroduced to a former friend. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales