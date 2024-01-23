A total of 10 films are in the running for the Oscar for Best Picture.

The countdown is officially on for this year's Academy Awards, with the shortlists now announced and the stars looking forward to walking the red carpet on Sunday, March 10.

If you've missed any of the Best Picture nominees, here's where you can catch them at home on streaming - or when they are released in cinemas.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's devastating biopic about the American theoretical physicist credited with being the father of the atomic bomb is the favourite for the Best Picture Oscar.

Released in UK cinemas on July 21, you may still be able to find a few screenings of Oppenheimer, particularly in the runup to the awards. The film will become available to stream in NOW TV from April 12, 2024, but if you can't wait you can rent or buy it from Apple TV and other platforms from £4.99

The Holdovers

Alexander Payne's comedy is about a youngster having to spend his Christmas break at a boarding school with a curmudgeonly teacher, played beautifully by Paul Giamatti.

The Holdovers was released in UK cinemas on January 19 and is still showing. It is not currently available to stream.

Poor Things

Director Yorgos Lanthimos ('The Favourite' and 'The Lobster') has adapted his latest film from Alasdair Gray's novel of the same name. Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, it's about a young Victorian woman who is brought back to life by a scientist after committing suicide.

Poor Things was released in UK cinemas on Friday, January 12, and is still showing. It is not currently available to stream.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Martin Scorsese's epic tale of a string of murders in Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil was discovered on tribal land.

Killers of the Flower Moon is available to steam on Apple TV.

Barbie

If there was an Oscar for the most popular film of the year there would be no contest - Greta Gerwig's Barbie is a box ofice monster that's now the 14th highest-grossing film of all time - and still rising.

Barbie is not available as part of any streaming subscription service, but is available to rent from the likes of Amazon, Apple TV and Google Play for £4.99.

Anatomy of a Fall

Justine Triet French-language thriller-come-legal drama stars Sandra Hüller as a writer trying to prove her innocence in her husband's death.

Anatomy of a Fall is available to rent from a number of streaming services, including on Apple TV for £4.99.

Maestro

Written, directed and starring Bradley Cooper, Maestro is a biopic that is centred on the complex relationship between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia.

Maestro is available to stream on Netflix.

The Zone of Interest

'Under The Skin' director Jonathan Glazer's latest film, based on a book by Martin Amis, is a holocaust drama about Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife trying to build a perfect life next to the camp.

The Zone of Interest is released in UK cinemas on February 2.

American Fiction

A hit when it premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, winning the People's Choice Award, satire American Fiction stars Jeffrey Wright as Monk, a frustrated writer who writes a book to hit back at the establishment profiting from cliched 'Black' entertainment.

American Fiction is released in UK cinemas on February 2.

Past Lives

Celine Song's stunning directorial debut follows the relationship of two childhood friends from South Korea to New York over the course of 24 years.