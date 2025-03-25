1 . The Ballad of a Small Player

The current favourite for Best Picture is the new film from director Edward Berger (pictured). 'The Ballad of a Small Player' is a Netflix psychological thriller starring Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton for Netflix. It is based on the 2014 novel by Lawrence Osborne and is about an English conman pretending to be a Lord in the Chinese region of Macau. It's priced at 15/2. | Getty Images