Oscars 2025: The full list of Oscar 2025 winners, as Anora and Mikey Madison shine

It was a huge night for independent films at the Oscars, with Anora claiming the most gongs on the night after winning five awards from six nominations.

Anora star Mikey Madison led the winners, honouring the sex work community in her Oscars acceptance speech as she collected the leading actress gong during Sunday’s ceremony.

The 25-year-old from Los Angeles beat competition from stars including Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and The Substance actress Demi Moore, who was the favourite to win at this year’s awards.

Anora, which follows a young sex worker who falls in a love with the son of a Russian oligarch, was also crowned as best picture.

Accepting her acting award, Madison said: “This is very surreal. Forgive me, I’m nervous, I’m gonna read off of a paper, but thank you so much to the Academy.

“I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here standing in this room today is really incredible.”

She also thanked Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach “for lending us your beautiful backdrop and incredible community”.

“I also want to again recognise and honour the sex worker community,” she said.

“I will continue to support and be an ally, all of the incredible people, the women that I’ve had the privilege of meeting from that community, has been one of the highlights of this entire incredible experience.

“I also just want to recognise the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breath-taking work of my fellow nominees.”

Here is the rest of the winners on the night at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony.

1 . Best Actress Mikey Madison, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for 'Anora', poses in the press room at the Oscars. Madison honoured the sex work community in her Oscars acceptance speech as she collected the leading actress gong during Sunday’s ceremony | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo Sales

2 . Best Actor Adrien Brody, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'The Brutalist', poses in the press room at the Oscars. Brody said he was representing “the repercussions of war and systematic oppression, and of antisemitism and racism” as he picked up the honour. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo Sales

3 . Best Supporting Actress Zoe Saldana, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for 'Emilia Perez', attends the Governors Ball after the Oscars. Saldana declared she was a “proud child of immigrant parents” as she gave a tearful acceptance speech after winning the gong. | John Locher/Invision/AP Photo Sales