We may only be halfway through 2023, but thoughts are already turning to the 2024 Academy Awards.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

The coming weeks will see two of the most eagerly-anticipated films of the year released – Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’.

Both are expected to be in the hunt when it comes to awards season, as well as becoming big box office hits, along with a host of other movies coming to screens over the next seven months.

Here are the 5 that are tipped to win the award for Best Picture.

Flowers of the Killing Moon

Directed by Martin Scorsese (who also co-wrote and co-produced), this Western crime drama has a starry cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow. Joint favourite to win Best Picture, it's about a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma following the discovery of oil on tribal lands. There will be a limited cinema release on October 6, before it arrives on Apple TV on October 20.

Past Lives

Premiered at Sundance to near-universal acclaim, American romantic drama ‘Past Lives’ is currently the co-favourite for Best Picture. The directorial debut from Celine Song stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaroa, and follows a reunion between two childhood friends. It will be released in the UK on September 8.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper looks almost unrecognisable as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, a biography of the famous composer and conductor. Also starring Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke and Sarah Silverman, it will be released later this year on Netflix. It's joint third favourite to win the most sought-after of Academy Awards.

Oppenheimer

Also in third place with the bookies for Best Picture is Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's film about the man who invented the atom bomb. It stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh. It's released in the UK on July 21.

Dune: Part 2